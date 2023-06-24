"People need to be educated to respect" - Spain national team boss Luis de la Fuente slams supporters for calling him bald

A few supporters called Spain boss Luis de la Fuente 'bald' as La Roja were celebrating their UEFA Nations League triumph. This took place after Barcelona youngster Gavi was abused by fans during the celebrations.

De la Fuente, though, did not take the words too kindly. He said abusing someone for their appearance is not fine and people need to be properly educated. Speaking about the matter, he said (via Tutto Mercato Web):

"He wasn't feeling well, but these things annoy me. The rude manners and the lack of respect annoy me. There were 20 crazy people who bothered me. It always happens in these places, few spoil the situation for many. There was a magical atmosphere, but these things are questionable and must be reported. What would have happened if, instead of bald, they had said something about the color of my skin? I'm bald and I'm happy like this. People need to be educated to respect."

De la Fuente's Spain side were recently crowned the UEFA Nations League champions. They defeated Croatia in the final via penalties as Unai Simon played a key role after the game remained 0-0 at the end of extra time.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente reacted to the UEFA Nations League triumph

Luis de la Fuente took charge of Spain after Luis Enrique. Enrique stepped down after La Roja were eliminated from the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a penalty shootout defeat against Morocco.

De la Fuente has carried out the rebuilding process with great effect. La Roja's performances in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League were a testament to the same. Speaking about the triumph, he said (via Tutto Mercato Web):

"We got the most out of our players. We are happy with what we have collected. I have no words to describe how I feel for them. They set an example of professionalism to the whole team.

On the penalty shoot-out, he said:

The penalties? I was very calm in the penalties. I told them to take it calmly. They are champions for me and they deserved it. Now a few days off. Then the qualifications for the European Championship. We achieved something incredible."

Spain will look to continue their form. The Euros are around the corner, with the 2024 edition of the tournament taking place in Germany. Whether La Roja can get back to the top of world football yet again remains to be seen.

