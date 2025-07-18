“People need to respect an 18-year-old boy” - Barcelona ace Lamine Yamal’s father breaks silence on controversy around birthday party

Barcelona attacker Lamine Yamal's father, Mounir Nasraoui, has urged people to respect his young son following a controversy regarding a private birthday party. Yamal turned 18 on July 13, but his birthday celebrations soon turned controversial.

Yamal faced allegations of entertaining dwarf performers during his birthday celebration at a private event in Olivella, near Barcelona, attracting government investigation, as per the Hindustan Times.

After a complaint by the Association for People with Achondroplasia and Other Skeletal Dysplasias with Dwarfism, Spain's Ministry of Social Rights has asked the prosecutor's office to launch an investigation.

However, amid the controversy, Nasraoui has reminded people that his son 'deserves' to celebrate life like an 18-year-old and doesn't believe he didn't do anything wrong.

“People need to respect an 18-year-old boy," Nasraoui told Europa Press (via Barca Universal). "He’s just a kid who has the right to enjoy his life a little. Yes, he’s a professional athlete, but he also has friends. His family looks after him, and he deserves to live like any other young person his age.

“I don’t listen to criticism from people outside. I listen to my own, and my opinion is that my son is doing things right."

He added:

"People don’t look at their own lives, they look at what others are doing and they’re going to die of envy. That’s their problem.

"I have never seen a national player like Lamine. We should be proud of him. He’s the number 10 for his club and his country. We should applaud him, not destroy his mind."

Yamal is coming off a successful season with Barcelona, winning the domestic treble and reaching the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, losing to Inter Milan.

Lamine Yamal reacts after receiving No. 10 jersey from Barcelona

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal has said that it was his dream to wear the Barcelona No. 10 jersey since he was a child. He's coming off a stellar 2024-25 campaign, registering 18 goals and 25 assists in 55 games across competitions.

Having previously worn the Nos 41, 27 and 19, he's now set to wear the No. 10, which was graced by club legend Lionel Messi, who spent a hugely successful near two-decade-long stint at the club.

"When I was a child, my dream was to debut for Barça, to grow up and play with the No. 10," Yamal said (as per ESPN). "Every kid born in Barcelona dreams of that. Messi has made his way, and I'm going to make mine."

Still a teenager, Lamine Yamal is already a two-time La Liga, Copa del Rey and European Championship winner (with Spain) as he next eyes the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA World Cup.

