“People not prepared for him”, “Difference maker” - Fans in awe of display from Real Madrid star in international friendly before Euro 2024

Real Madrid star Arda Guler earned plaudits from fans after his recent performance for Turkey ahead of Euro 2024. Turkey suffered a 1-2 loss to Poland in a friendly on June 10.

Guler played the second half of the game and put on impressive stats. He completed 24 of his 27 attempted passes, including four key passes. He created one big chance and won all of his eight duels.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans showered praise on the youngster despite his country suffering a defeat. One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"People not prepared for him. Is going to be one of the best left-footed footballers ever."

Expand Tweet

Another fan commented:

"Difference maker."

Expand Tweet

One fan wrote about the Real Madrid youngster:

"Amazing young talent. His accuracy is excellent."

Another wrote:

"Incredible indeed."

One fan opined:

"WOw, those stats are impressive! Arda Guler really showed up in that game against Poland. Keep shining, Arda!"

One fan wrote:

"He changed the game completely."

Another commented:

"Best player in Turjey's just playing 45 minutes."

One opined:

"He changed the whole momentum, Starboy."

Another said:

"This guy is going to be something special."

Arda Guler's first season at Real Madrid

Arda Guler signed for Real Madrid from Fenerbahce in 2023 summer. He scored six goals in 12 appearances in what was an injury-plagued campaign. His quality, however, was on display.

Guler is now set to feature for Turkey at UEFA Euro 2024. Turkey are grouped with Georgia, Portugal, and the Czech Republic in Group F. They have a difficult task at hand.

Guler has so far made seven appearances for Turkey, scoring one goal. He is alongside the likes of Orkun Kokcu, Hakan Calhanoglu, and more as Turkey's best players. Fans will keep a keen eye on how Guler fares in his first international major tournament.