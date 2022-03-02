"People publish made-up things" - Real Madrid defender Marcelo rubbishes claims that he's set to become an underwear model following his retirement 

Real Madrid defender Marcelo has come out to rubbish claims that he wants to become an underwear model following his retirement. The 33-year-old was speaking in an interview with El Correo when he revealed that there was no truth to such baseless claims.

Pablo Matos asked the former Fluminese man a variety of questions, one of which was regarding his supposed modeling plans. Marcelo replied:

''People publish made-up things because they have nothing to say and want to say something. I'm not going to be an underpants model."

Social media was rife with rumors that Marcelo was going to be an underwear model once he retired. However, these latest statements from the Real Madrid skipper should debunk the rumors.

Is Marcelo writing the final chapter of his legendary Real Madrid career?

Since joining Los Blancos in January 2007, Marcelo has played his way into becoming arguably the greatest left-back in the club's history. The only player who can contest that title with him is the iconic Roberto Carlos.

So far, Marcelo has made 540 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos. This makes him the second-highest foreign appearance-maker in the club's history behind Karim Benzema.

Marcelo has scored 38 goals for the club and has won 23 major trophies, underlining just how important he is to the Bernabeu outfit. However, the Brazilian is entering the final few months of his contract, with his current deal set to expire in June.

There are no concrete indications that the club plan to extend the deal and the player himself is coy on what the future holds.

With Sergio Ramos having departed the club last summer, Marcelo remains the last remnant from the first Galactico era at Real Madrid. The Brazilian has already cemented his legacy as a bonafide club legend.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar