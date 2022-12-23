"People are saying he's not the same player but who is at 37?" - Carragher explains why he feels sad for Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi rivalry

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has explained why he feels sorry for Cristiano Ronaldo for having to deal with repeated comparisons to Lionel Messi throughout his football career.

It goes without saying that the GOAT debate between the two superstar attackers has taken a different course following Argentina's triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Lionel Messi now not only has the edge but has solidified his stance as the greatest footballer of all time.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has been painted as a villain for failing to do the same with his country. This has done some harm to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's reputation in recent days and Carragher can't help but show sympathy for the Portuguese forward.

The former Liverpool defender said during an appearance on Steven Bartlett’s Diary of a CEO podcast:

“I’m no huge Ronaldo fan, I think that’s pretty obvious but it’s sad for him the way that people are now speaking about him and Messi in very different ways. There’s this idea that Ronaldo was all about himself and his ego, whereas Messi is painted as this kind of saint figure."

"I don’t actually think that’s true. People are saying he [Ronaldo] is not the same player but who is at 37?”

Many expected Cristiano Ronaldo to call time on his career after it became obvious that he's no longer at the same level he was a few years ago. Carragher, though, believes the Portuguese icon might want to continue playing because of his rivalry with Lionel Messi.

He continued:

“He could never almost sit back and say ‘I’m the best,’ and relax, he’s always had this constant, ‘Yeah but you’re not as good as Messi.' I know it splits people but I would say the majority of people would probably side with Messi, I think that they do."

The Englishman added:

"And I think to always have that thing of trying to prove people wrong, and I’ve got that but on a completely different level, it’s almost like he feels he’s not ready to leave. Everyone says he’s one of the best players of all time and I can’t help but admire that drive, because I’ve got that drive – just not that ability that he’s got."

What's next for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

Lionel Messi has now outpaced Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate.

Following the national team's World Cup triumph, Lionel Messi will spend the next couple of days in Argentina to celebrate and recover following the competition. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is expected to return to action for Paris Saint-Germain when they take on Angers in January.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, is still without a club after his contract with Manchester United was terminated by mutual consent last month. According to rumors, he is in line to sign a mega deal with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

