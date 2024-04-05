Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has lauded his teammate Cody Gakpo following the Dutchman's performance in the Reds' 3-1 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League on Thursday, April 4.

Darwin Nunez broke the deadlock at Anfield in the 17th minute. However, an own goal from Conor Bradley in the second half (58') made it 1-1 as the Merseyside giants' title charge seemed to derail.

Nevertheless, with the help of a screamer from Alexis Mac Allister in the 76th minute and a third from Cody Gakpo (90'), Liverpool secured a comfortable 3-1 win over United with a Premier League record of 83.1 percent possession.

After the win, the Argentine midfielder addressed Gakpo's efforts against Sheffield United and stated that he was happy that the Dutchman got his name on the scoresheet.

Gakpo was brought on in the 73rd minute in place of Joe Gomez. In his limited time on the ground, the Netherlands international maintained a passing accuracy of 100 percent, completed two dribbles, and also scored a goal.

Alexis Mac Allister said (via Anfield Edition) after the game:

"Can we just talk about Cody (Gakpo), please? I'm happy he scored, he works hard and people don't see the efforts he puts behind the scenes. I'm happy."

Gakpo, who joined Liverpool in January 2023 from PSV Eindhoven, has made 44 appearances across competitions this season, bagging 14 goals and five assists.

Liverpool send €150 million offer for Real Madrid midfielder - Reports

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have reportedly sent a €150 million offer for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, as per El Debate.

According to the aforementioned report, the Reds have been impressed with the Uruguayan midfielder, who has been on their radar for a long time. However, Valverde's current contract at Santiago Bernabeu will expire in the summer of 2029. Moreover, he has a release of €1 billion, which makes the move unlikely to happen.

Valverde joined Los Blancos from CA Penarol in July 2016. Since then, he has played 246 games for Real Madrid, scoring 19 goals and providing 23 assists.

The 25-year-old has made a total of 42 appearances Real this season, bagging a goal and eight assists.