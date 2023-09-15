“People were shocked, but not anymore” – Ex-Barcelona midfielder claims Ansu Fati can still win Ballon d'Or despite Brighton move

Former Barcelona midfielder Andrea Orlani believes Ansu Fati still has a chance of winning the Ballon d'Or despite his struggles in recent seasons.

Fati, 20, was touted to be a world-beater thanks to his impressive displays upon breaking into the Catalans' first team. However, a meniscus tear in 2020 put him out of action for nearly a year, while subsequent injuries to his right knee and both hamstrings have also kept him on the sidelines.

The Spaniard seemingly lost the explosivity he displayed in his breakthrough 2019-20 campaign for Barcelona. This in turn saw him slip down in the pecking order at his boyhood club, leading to them loaning him out to Brighton & Hove Albion for the entirety of this season.

While some believe Fati can rediscover his best form while with the Seagulls, others have voiced concerns over his ability to adapt to the Premier League. Orlandi, however, not only feels the winger will thrive under Roberto De Zerbi, but also believes he is a future Ballon d'Or winner.

The Italian, who played once for Barcelona and 56 times for Brighton, recently said (as quoted by Brighton's official website):

“It was a shock for people in Spain to see him leave for Brighton, but mainly because people over here don’t or didn’t know what Brighton are doing. They’ve got to grips with the club and the decision, because Brighton are playing some of the best football in Europe.”

Orlandi added:

“Roberto De Zerbi is one of the brightest coaches at the moment. He loves to nurture young and talented players and I am sure that he’s going to get the best out of Ansu, to take him back to the level he was at – a top player and a potential Ballon d'Or winner. People were shocked, but not anymore.”

Fati is yet to make his debut for Brighton, who have brought him in on a straight loan with no option or obligation to buy. He could get his first minutes when De Zerbi's men take on Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday, September 16.

Barcelona star Ansu Fati's agent Jorge Mendes also backed him to win the Ballon d'Or earlier this summer

Rumors about Ansu Fati's future at Barcelona have made headlines since January this year. However, the forward repeatedly stated his desire to stay at the Spotify Camp Nou, a stance reiterated by his agent Jorge Mendes as well.

Speaking in June to La Vanguardia, Mendes expressed his belief that his client has the ability to win the Ballon d'Or in the future and said (as quoted by Barca Blaugranes):

“Ansu wants to stay. In the last two games he has scored three goals, what more do you want? He is a phenomenon; he will be a Ballon d'Or winner one day.”

Fati scored eight goals in 33 matches for Barcelona in his first season with the senior team (2019-20). He then began the 2020-21 season by recording five goals and four assists in 10 matches before the aforementioned meniscus tear.

Upon his return in the summer of 2021, the Spaniard was handed the #10 jersey after Lionel Messi's departure. However, he was limited to just 15 appearances in the 2021-22 campaign due to injuries to both hamstrings.

Fati finally found some sustained fitness last season, playing 51 times for Barcelona, albeit largely as a substitute. Despite the criticism he received, he was the Blaugrana's second-highest scorer behind Robert Lewandowski last term with 10 goals.

The winger scored twice in four pre-season games for Xavi Hernandez's side this summer and featured as a substitute in their first three La Liga matches.