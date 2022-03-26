"People have shown that they love me" - Lionel Messi thanks Argentina fans after 3-0 win over Venezuela

Lionel Messi has shown his gratitude to his fans following Argentina's 3-0 win against Venezuela in their World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

The Argentine made his return to the national team for the first time since November and helped La Albiceleste beat Venezuela, finding the back of the net in the 82nd minute.

Speaking after the game, Lionel Messi was full of praise for the fans at the La Bombonera stadium. He said:

"I didn’t expect anything less of people, of the union between the Argentina public and this team. I’ve been happy here for a long time, since before we won the Copa America. People have shown that they love me and I am grateful for that. Everything flows naturally, that makes it easier on and off the pitch."

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward also hinted at re-evaluating his future with the national team after the World Cup. He said:

"I can only think about what's coming next, I only think about facing Ecuador. After the World Cup, I will have to rethink many things."

The win meant Argentina are now four points behind Brazil at the top of the table. Lionel Scaloni's side will take on Ecuador on Wednesday in what will be their final World Cup qualifier.

"I think the situation does not affect him" - Scaloni on Lionel Messi's struggles at PSG

Lionel Messi in action for Argentina

Prior to the game, Scaloni was asked about Lionel Messi's dip in form since moving from Barcelona to PSG in the summer. The Argentine has only managed to score seven goals in 26 appearances across all competitions so far this season, only two of which have come in Ligue 1.

Scaloni stated that the expectations at PSG could be affecting his compatriot. He explained:

"In terms of his situation with his team, I went to go see him against Real Madrid and for me, he played well, dominated the match but it ended with them out of the Champions League in an unexpected way because he didn’t play bad but at the Bernabeu, at times one thing is enough to change the match. At a team with big expectations, now, they ask for more. I think the situation does not affect him, every time he comes here he has shown that.”

