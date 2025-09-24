"People think I don't like Ronaldo" - Rooney addresses criticism regarding stance on Messi-Ronaldo debate, explains why he prefers the Argentine star

Manchester United icon Wayne Rooney has insisted that he admires Cristiano Ronaldo, despite the tensions that have arisen in recent years. He also explained why he prefers Lionel Messi over the Al-Nassr ace, highlighting the former's style of play and ability to take players on.

Rooney and Ronaldo played alongside each other at Manchester United between 2004 and 2009, forging a lethal partnership. They shared the pitch a total of 205 times across competitions, garnering a joint goal participation of 27. Moreover, they helped the Red Devils win eight trophies.

Despite initially sharing a great relationship at Manchester United, cracks began to show after Rooney criticized Ronaldo for his antics during his second spell at the club in 2022. The former labeled the 40-year-old as an 'unwelcome distraction' due to his falling out with Erik ten Hag.

During an interview with Piers Morgan soon after, Ronaldo stated (via talkSPORT):

“I don’t know why he criticises me so badly…probably because he finished his career and I’m still playing at a high level. I’m not going to say that I’m looking better than him. Which is true."

Additionally, Wayne Rooney has also repeatedly picked Lionel Messi as his GOAT in recent years. During a recent interview with Rio Ferdinand on the latter's YouTube channel, Rio Ferdinand Presents, Rooney stated:

“People think I hate him, I love him! I think he's an absolute genius; what he's doing is incredible. I don't think people realise how close he and I were. Just because I've said Messi is better than Ronaldo, people think I don't like Cristiano. What he's doing... To be honest, over the last couple of years, I'm thinking, 'Do you know what?', he's probably gonna be the one when you look back, Cristiano, because he keeps going."

He added:

“I think these last three seasons he's the top goalscorer in Saudi [Arabia] and whatever. I absolutely love Messi, I love watching him play, and that was the only reason because I think Messi had a little bit more in terms of how he played, and taking players on."

"Ronaldo's a killer, People think because I've said Messi is better than Ronaldo, that I don't like him or I speak down on him. [I prefer the way Messi plays], that's it - you might prefer Cristiano, this person might prefer Messi or Ronaldo, but I don't think you can argue with any of them two. I just like the little flair about Messi, and that's it."

Despite being at the age of 40, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to excel for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi plies his trade for MLS side Inter Miami.

How have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi performed this season?

After helping guide Inter Miami to two trophies over the past two years, Lionel Messi has shown no signs of slowing down and has enjoyed a stellar campaign to date. The 38-year-old has recorded 30 goals and 13 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions.

However, the Herons were unsuccessful in winning the Leagues Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and CONCACAF Champions Cup. They are currently fifth in the MLS Eastern Conference table with 52 points from 28 games.

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored four goals and provided one assist in five appearances across competitions this season. Despite losing the Saudi Super Cup final earlier this summer, Al-Nassr are currently at the top of the SPL standings with nine points from three games.

