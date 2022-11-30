"People tried to tell me Saliba was better" - Fans hail France defender as a 'Rolls Royce' for his incredible performance despite 1-0 Tunisia loss

Ibrahima Konate has received plaudits for his performance against Tunisia in the FIFA World Cup despite France suffering a 1-0 defeat to the African nation.

France lost 1-0 to Tunisia at the Education City Stadium in Qatar in their final group-stage match of the FIFA World Cup today (30 November). Having already sealed qualification for the Round of 16, it was a dead rubber for them.

It was more or less certain that Les Bleus will progress into the Round of 16 of the World Cup as Group D winners. Didier Deschamps thus made a host of changes to the team that beat Denmark 2-1 in their previous game.

Hugo Lloris, Dayot Upamecano, Jules Kounde, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, and Kylian Mbappe were among those who were rested today. The likes of Steve Mandanda, Axel Disasi, Jordan Veretout, and Randal Kolo Muani came into the side instead.

Konate was among those who were named in the starting line-up to face Tunisia today. While the match ultimately ended in defeat for France, the Liverpool defender grabbed his chance with both hands.

Playing alongside Raphael Varane, Konate made 11 tackles, one interception, and four clearances. He would be disappointed not to have been able to help the team keep a clean sheet.

The centre-back's performances, though, did not go unnoticed among France fans. Many supporters even took to social media to heap praise on him for his display against Tunisia. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"People tried to tell me [Arsenal's William] Saliba was better than him."

Another supporter tweeted:

"Ibou Konate is a Rolls Royce of a CB."

تي @AbubakarTeuz Ibou Konate is a Rolls Royce of a CB Ibou Konate is a Rolls Royce of a CB🔥

Here are some more reactions to Konate's performance today:

Get French Football News @GFFN Ibrahima Konaté with a fantastic start to this game, the only real bright spot in a disastrous opening 30 minutes for French move construction. Ibrahima Konaté with a fantastic start to this game, the only real bright spot in a disastrous opening 30 minutes for French move construction.

🫵🏽🇧🇷🇫🇷 @idoxvi Nah I’m in awe of Konate this guy is so insanely good Nah I’m in awe of Konate this guy is so insanely good

Pas de nom @si_o_Quee @GFFN Ibou is a beast. Only french people took time to realise that. It aint disastrous ffs. Stop gaslighting. 9 changes, couple of days to prepare, it wasnt going to be easy. Tunisia’s effort will flatten as long as france dnt concede. Quality will shine through ultimately @GFFN Ibou is a beast. Only french people took time to realise that. It aint disastrous ffs. Stop gaslighting. 9 changes, couple of days to prepare, it wasnt going to be easy. Tunisia’s effort will flatten as long as france dnt concede. Quality will shine through ultimately

sixtimes🏟 @5kmftbl_ @GFFN Arsenal fans will tell you different cause he isnt the van dijk regen, rolls royce centre back william saliba @GFFN Arsenal fans will tell you different cause he isnt the van dijk regen, rolls royce centre back william saliba

Samuel @SamueILFC



11 Tackles

13/14 Ground Duels Won

4 Clearances

1 Interception

98.6% Pass Accuracy

0 Times Dribbled Past



World class performance. MOTM. Ibrahima Konate Full time stats vs Tunisia:11 Tackles13/14 Ground Duels Won4 Clearances1 Interception98.6% Pass Accuracy0 Times Dribbled PastWorld class performance. MOTM. Ibrahima Konate Full time stats vs Tunisia: 11 Tackles 13/14 Ground Duels Won4 Clearances 1 Interception98.6% Pass Accuracy 0 Times Dribbled PastWorld class performance. MOTM. 🇫🇷 https://t.co/Xe0TSvsYCq

Squawka @Squawka



He won 21 of them.



#FIFAWorldCup Ibrahima Konaté contested 22 duels in the 2022 World Cup group stage...He won 21 of them. Ibrahima Konaté contested 22 duels in the 2022 World Cup group stage...He won 21 of them. 😳#FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/J8iTcQWjD2

FSG OUT @ShaunlfcT If Konate played for Arsenal, based on the hype Saliba gets, Konate would atleast have a statue outside the emirates by now surely. Maybe a stand. If Konate played for Arsenal, based on the hype Saliba gets, Konate would atleast have a statue outside the emirates by now surely. Maybe a stand.

It now remains to be seen if Konate's display against Tunisia will prompt Deschamps to start him in France's Round of 16 fixture.

Who could France face in the World Cup Round of 16?

Les Bleus have finished the first round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup as winners of Group D. The defending champions have six points to their name, having won two and lost one of their three matches.

Deschamps and Co. will now turn their attention towards their Round of 16 fixture of the competition. They are scheduled to face the runners-up in Group C at the Al Thumama Stadium on 4 December.

Argentina are currently placed second in Group C of the World Cup with three points from two games. Should things stay the same after their final group match, they will lock horns with the reigning champions in a mouth-watering knockout game.

