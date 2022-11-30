"People tried to tell me Saliba was better" - Fans hail France defender as a 'Rolls Royce' for his incredible performance despite 1-0 Tunisia loss

Ibrahima Konate has received plaudits for his performance against Tunisia in the FIFA World Cup despite France suffering a 1-0 defeat to the African nation.
France lost 1-0 to Tunisia at the Education City Stadium in Qatar in their final group-stage match of the FIFA World Cup today (30 November). Having already sealed qualification for the Round of 16, it was a dead rubber for them.
It was more or less certain that Les Bleus will progress into the Round of 16 of the World Cup as Group D winners. Didier Deschamps thus made a host of changes to the team that beat Denmark 2-1 in their previous game.
Hugo Lloris, Dayot Upamecano, Jules Kounde, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, and Kylian Mbappe were among those who were rested today. The likes of Steve Mandanda, Axel Disasi, Jordan Veretout, and Randal Kolo Muani came into the side instead.
Konate was among those who were named in the starting line-up to face Tunisia today. While the match ultimately ended in defeat for France, the Liverpool defender grabbed his chance with both hands.
Playing alongside Raphael Varane, Konate made 11 tackles, one interception, and four clearances. He would be disappointed not to have been able to help the team keep a clean sheet.
The centre-back's performances, though, did not go unnoticed among France fans. Many supporters even took to social media to heap praise on him for his display against Tunisia. One fan wrote on Twitter:
"People tried to tell me [Arsenal's William] Saliba was better than him."
Another supporter tweeted:
"Ibou Konate is a Rolls Royce of a CB."
Here are some more reactions to Konate's performance today:
It now remains to be seen if Konate's display against Tunisia will prompt Deschamps to start him in France's Round of 16 fixture.
Who could France face in the World Cup Round of 16?
Les Bleus have finished the first round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup as winners of Group D. The defending champions have six points to their name, having won two and lost one of their three matches.
Deschamps and Co. will now turn their attention towards their Round of 16 fixture of the competition. They are scheduled to face the runners-up in Group C at the Al Thumama Stadium on 4 December.
Argentina are currently placed second in Group C of the World Cup with three points from two games. Should things stay the same after their final group match, they will lock horns with the reigning champions in a mouth-watering knockout game.
