"People have to understand" - Fred comments on Manchester United teammate being accused of wasteful showboating 

Manchester United midfielder Fred has commented on his teammate Antony being accused of wasteful showboating in the side's 3-0 win over FC Sheriff Tiraspol on 27 October.

Antony, 22, pulled off his trademark spin skill in the 21st minute of United's encounter with Sheriff in the Europa League.

The Brazilian winger spun the ball before trying to find Casemiro with a pass, but the ball went out of play for a goal kick.

The Red Devils secured victory over Sheriff with goals from Diogo Dalot, Marcus Rashford, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, Antony has come in for scrutiny following the incident from the likes of former Manchester United players Paul Scholes and Robbie Savage.

Scholes said (via Manchester Evening News):

“I don’t know what he is doing, it is just ridiculous. He is not beating a man, he is not entertaining anybody, then he kicks the ball out."

Antony did defend himself amidst the controversy, saying

"We're known for our art and I won't stop doing what got me to where I am!"

Fred has also come to the defense of his compatriot and alluded to the style of play of the legendary Brazilian Pele:

“It’s always been that way since Pele, to have quality, to dribble, to score, to dance, to smile. So I think people have to understand this aspect that we have. So it wasn’t offensive to anyone what he did."

He added:

“Of course, if it’s offensive, we’ll come to him in the dressing room and talk. But it was not offensive to anyone. It’s his game. I think he has to keep doing it.”

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Neymar via IG: “Keep it up, nothing changes! Boldness and Joy ” Neymar via IG: “Keep it up, nothing changes! Boldness and Joy 🇧🇷 Neymar via IG: “Keep it up, nothing changes! Boldness and Joy ❤️” https://t.co/3me9cjE6Pc

Antony was signed by Manchester United in the summer for £85.5 million and has scored three goals in 11 appearances across competitions.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola claims that Manchester United are finally back to form

Guardiola heaps praise on United

City boss Guardiola has claimed that Manchester United are returning to compete at the top of the table.

Erik ten Hag's side sit sixth with six wins, two draws and three defeats in 11 fixtures.

Following their two opening defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford, they went on a four-match winning streak.

However, they suffered a demoralizing 6-3 defeat to City on 2 October which came as a setback but have since gone unbeaten in the league.

The Red Devils next face West Ham United on 30 October and Guardiola said regarding Ten Hag's men's form (via BBC Sport):

"I have the feeling United are coming back. Finally United is coming back - I've seen it on Thursday [the 3-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol], and against Chelsea in the first half [of the 1-1 draw last weekend]."

He added:

"I said I like what I see of United right now. There will be a lot of teams like United fighting. That's why you have to fight to qualify for the Champions League and fight for the title."

