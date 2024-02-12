"People don't watch games - they just see goals and assists" - Arsenal attacker sends stern message to his critics

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz has opened up about his lack of goal contributions this season. The Germany international recently hit out at his critics, insisting that they merely focus on statistics without watching the games.

The Gunners signed Havertz from Chelsea last summer for a reported £65 million. The 24-year-old attacker has scored only five goals and provided one assist in 33 appearances across all competitions for the north Londoners this season.

Havertz has come under criticism for his performances at Arsenal this term. The German recently responded to his critics in an interview with Sky Sports, saying:

"I think that's just how it is nowadays - people don't watch the games, they just see the goals and assists and if no one scored, they had a bad game. But for me, I didn't start playing football because of this."

He added:

"Obviously it's the best thing to do to score goals, and I love it, but there are a lot of different things you have to do in the game as well. I want to score goals, I want to assist and that's the nicest thing you can do, so I just try my best every game for that."

Arsenal are currently third in the Premier League standings, level on points with second-placed Manchester City and two points behind league leaders Liverpool. The Cityzens do, however, have a game in hand over their English counterparts.

"I’m really happy with him" - Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal star's performance after 6-0 win over West Ham

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praised Declan Rice for his performance in his side's 6-0 over West Ham United on Sunday (February 11). The England international assisted William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes' headers in the first half and scored an electric screamer from outside the box in the 65th minute.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Arteta admitted that it was an emotional day for the former West Ham skipper. The Spanish manager said (per the club's official website):

"I’m really happy with him because it was a very emotional and special day for him. He loves West Ham so much, and today he had to focus on the task and what he had to deliver."

Arteta added:

"Set-piece were one of those, because when we have certain players on the field, he can threaten from outside of the box more than inside the box. And then I was really pleased to see the class of the crowd as well to give him the reception that, I think, he deserves."

The Gunners secured Rice's services for a club-record £105 million fee last summer. The midfielder has played an instrumental role in Arteta's side this season, starting all 24 of Arsenal's Premier League fixtures and registering eight goal contributions.