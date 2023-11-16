"People will be disappointed with me for not putting the goal!” - Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker names his 'ultimate' Premier League moment

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has named his favorite Premier League moment. The Brazilian shot-stopper snubbed his sensational stoppage-time goal versus West Brom in May 2023 and chose his save from Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron's volley this season as his standout Premier League moment.

Alisson Becker has had a splendid time in England so far and has been one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League.

When discussing his standout moment since switching to the English top flight, it was easy to point to his sensational header that gave Liverpool the win in their clash with West Brom back in May.

However, while Alisson cherishes that moment, the Brazilian has a different idea when it comes to what he considers his ultimate moment since moving to the Premier League. He said (via Anfield Watch):

"I’m a goalkeeper, I have to go with the save! I’m sorry… I think people will be disappointed with me for not putting the goal! As a goalkeeper you have to go for every ball, you never just look at the ball going into the net, you have to always try.

“It’s what I did in this one, to be honest. It was a really difficult save and a nice save to look [at]. It always feels good and helped the team on that day with the three points.”

How have Alisson Becker and Liverpool fared so far this season?

Alisson Becker is enjoying a brilliant start to the 2023-24 campaign with Liverpool. The Brazilian remains Jurgen Klopp's go-to guy between the sticks.

So far, he's made 13 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions this season, amassing a total of 1,170 minutes of playing time, as per Transfermarkt. He has also conceded just 10 goals while recording five clean sheets.

Meanwhile, Liverpool currently sit second to Manchester City in the Premier League table with 27 points in 12 games. They've made it to the quarterfinals of the EFL Cup where they will face West Ham United in December.

The Reds are also well on course to progress into the Europa League knockout phase after winning three of their first four group-stage games.