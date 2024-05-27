“People wrote to me even before game against Bayern ended” - Real Madrid star Lucas Vazquez on hilarious Champions League final ticket request 

Real Madrid veteran Lucas Vazquez has revealed that he received ticket requests for the UEFA Champions League final even before the semifinal against Bayern Munich ended.

Los Merengues are set to play Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final on June 1. The Madrid giants are aiming to win their record-extending 15th Champions League title at Wembley.

Los Blancos defeated Bayern Munich (4-3 on aggregate) to secure a place in the CL final. Vazquez has revealed that he received messages asking for the final tickets even before the match ended. Vazquez said (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"Some people wrote to me even before the game against Bayern ended, I blocked everyone."

Real Madrid are set to play Borussia Dortmund for the first time in the Champions League final. The Bundesliga club defeated PSG 2-0 on aggregate to book a place in the final. Dortmund are aiming to win their first-ever Champions League title in history.

Carlo Ancelotti's team have already won the La Liga title. With a triumph in the Champions League final, they can end the season with two trophies.

Lucas Vazquez has been an important player for Real Madrid this season

Lucas Vazquez has been an important player for Real Madrid this season. He has scored three goals and has provided eight assists in 37 appearances across all competitions this term.

Vazquez has scored thrice and has provided eight assists in 29 league appearances this season. The Spaniard has provided an assist in eight UCL appearances.

Vazquez's nerve of steel was on full display when he scored in the quarter-final penalty shootout against Manchester City. Vazquez nonchalantly juggled the ball before finding the back of the net with a cool finish. His wealth of experience was on full display in that instance. It could once again come in handy for Ancelotti's side in the Champions League final against Dortmund.

Vazquez has already won four UEFA Champions League titles with the club. A fifth one would further decorate his bulging trophy cabinet.