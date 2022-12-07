“Pepe’s 39!” - Piers Morgan uses Portugal defender example to dispel theory that Cristiano Ronaldo is ‘too old’

Piers Morgan recently took the example of Portugal defender Pepe to nullify claims that Cristiano Ronaldo is 'too old' to play at the highest level.

Ronaldo was benched by Fernando Santos in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Benfica starlet Goncalo Ramos was handed his first international start.

Ramos had the biggest of shoes to fill. He took the opportunity with open hands. Ramos scored the first hat-trick of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and helped his side beat Switzerland by a scoreline of 6-1.

Pepe, meanwhile, scored Portugal's second goal during the commanding win. The former Real Madrid defender headed home from a corner and by doing so, he became the oldest-ever player to score in a World Cup knockout game.

Piers Morgan, a well-known Cristiano Ronaldo fan, took the example of the central defender to make an argument for Ronaldo. Morgan wrote on Twitter:

"‘Ronaldo’s too old.’ Pepe’s 39."

Raphael Guerreiro and Rafael Leao also got on the scoresheet for Santos' side. They will next face Walid Regragui's Morocco in the Round of 16 of the tournament on December 10.

The African side advanced to the last eight with a penalty shootout win against Spain.

Is Piers Morgan right to compare Portugal defender Pepe to Cristiano Ronaldo?

Portugal v Switzerland: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Pepe has been a top-quality defender for most of his career. Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players to ever live.

Physically, Ronaldo is just as fit as Pepe, if not more. However, due to age, Ronaldo has certainly lost a bit of an edge from his performances.

Piers Morgan's argument does have a point. Pepe proved tonight that he can still perform on the biggest of stages.

However, the former Real Madrid defender is no longer an undisputed starter for the teams he plays for. The likes of Jose Fonte and Danilo Pereira have often replaced him in Portugal's starting lineup in recent times.

Ronaldo was also used as a squad player by Erik ten Hag this season. He eventually mutually terminated his contract with the Red Devils.

Ronaldo has carried his country on his back for more than a decade and a half. Maybe, now is the time to pass the torch and not be the focal point of the team anymore. A super-sub Cristiano Ronaldo could still be a dangerous proposition for any team to face.

