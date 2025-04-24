Pepe says Barcelona are ‘favorites’ to win Copa del Rey but issues clear Real Madrid warning ahead of big game

Former Real Madrid star Pepe named Barcelona as the favorites to win the Copa del Rey but claimed Los Blancos can never be counted out. The two archrivals are set to clash against each other for the third time this season in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, April 26.

Barcelona won the last two Clásicos against Real Madrid this season. The first game was in LaLiga in October last year, where the Catalans beat their rivals 4-0. The second meeting came in January this year in the Supercopa de Espana final, where Barca won 5-2. The Catalan side's current form makes them the favorites to win the Copa del Rey final, although it is early to rule out a Los Blancos victory.

In an interview via Diario AS, former Real Madrid defender Pepe claimed Barcelona are the favorites to win the Copa del Rey. However, he added that his former club can never be disregarded.

"Barca favorites? Yes, but you can never write off Madrid. Madrid is a team that always stands up. It's in difficult moments that they show what they're all about," Pepe said.

Pepe is widely considered among the best Los Blancos defenders of all time. The former Portugal international won three Champions League and three LaLiga titles with Real Madrid, among other honors. He made 344 appearances for the Spanish giants between 2007 and 2017. He retired from professional football in August 2024.

Meanwhile, after their elimination in the Champions League quarter-finals, Real Madrid remain contenders to win LaLiga and the Copa del Rey. Carlo Ancelotti's side will try their best to win the final to make up for their last two heavy defeats to their Catalan rivals.

"Finals are unpredictable" - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti makes feelings clear about facing Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final

In a pre-match press conference before facing Getafe in LaLiga, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti addressed the Copa del Rey final. He believed his side is confident to beat Barca and said (via Madrid Universal):

"To win the Copa del Rey and La Liga, we need to beat Barcelona. That is where our focus lies. We are confident, but we know we need to change a few things to make that happen—and we will. They might seem stronger at the moment, but finals are unpredictable. Labeling Madrid as the victim feels like an exaggeration to me."

After the Copa del Rey final, the two archrivals will meet once again for the second LaLiga Clásico on May 11. The match will be crucial in determining the league title race, where the Catalans are currently table leaders with 76 points from 33 games. Los Blancos are four points behind with 72 points from 33 games.

