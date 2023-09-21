"Perfect Champions League debut" - Arsenal star makes claim on social media as Gunners breeze past PSV in UCL opener

Arsenal defender William Saliba is relishing his "perfect" UEFA Champions League debut against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday (September 20).

Mikel Arteta's side marked their UCL comeback, after a six-year absence from the competition, with a 4-0 win against the Dutch outfit at the Emirates Stadium.

Bukayo Saka broke the deadlock in the eighth minute, with Leandro Trossard (20') doubling the Gunners' lead. Gabriel Jesus added a third in the 38th minute before captain Martin Odegaard (78') cemented an emphatic win with the fourth.

Apart from the goalscorers, William Saliba also had a memorable night in defense. The young Frenchman effectively marked PSV's target man, Luuk de Jong, throughout the match. In addition to that, he also showed his ball control whenever needed.

The 22-year-old recently posted a few pictures from his debut UEFA Champions League match on Instagram. He captioned the post:

"Perfect @championsleague debut with a BIG win!"

Saliba's Arsenal teammates such as Martin Odegaard, Leandro Trossard, and Jurrien Timber also commented on the post. Fans also referred to the French defender by his new nickname in the comments section - Rolls Royce.

PSV Eindhoven boss calls Arsenal 'one of the best teams in the world'

PSV Eindhoven manager Peter Bosz has labeled Mikel Arteta's Arsenal as "one of the best teams in the world." The Eredivisie side were hapless at the Emirates as the hosts ran riot in their UEFA Champions League opener on Wednesday.

After the defeat, Peter Bosz praised the north London outfit for their performance. The Dutch manager also lamented his side's lapses in defense.

Peter Bosz said (via Football London):

"If we were to lie in front of the box we would have conceded to them too. We did not defend well in our own box, we were not short. But that also has to do with their quality. Arsenal are one of the best teams in the world, we are not. I don't blame the boys."

The Gunners have started the season well and are among the four unbeaten sides in the Premier League, winning four of their five league games so far.

Next up, Mikel Arteta's side will be hosting their north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.