“Perfect day to do it” - Fans predict Cristiano Ronaldo to deliver masterclass against Al-Ettifaq in response to Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or win

Al-Nassr fans have predicted Cristiano Ronaldo to deliver a masterclass against Al-Ettifaq after Lionel Messi won his eighth Ballon d'Or last night (October 30).

The Knights of Najd are set to face Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq at home in the King Cup of Champions Round of 16. Luis Castro's men will be seeking revenge after they lost to the same opposition 2-1 earlier this season in the Saudi Pro League.

Nawaf Alaqidi starts in goal for Al-Nassr. Nawaf Boushal, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Aymeric Laporte, and Alex Telles make up the defense.

Marcelo Brozovic, Seko Fofana, Otavio, Sadio Mane, and Anderson Talisca start in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo starts as the lone forward to complete Al-Nassr's starting XI.

Fans are thrilled to see Cristiano Ronaldo feature in the starting XI. The 38-year-old has been in stellar form this season, scoring 14 goals and providing eight assists in 14 appearances across all competitions. He will be aiming to get on the scoresheet tonight to prove the doubters wrong following Messi's win last night.

One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Ronaldo Hattrick today"

"Ronaldo due for a Hat Trick. Today would be a perfect day to do it."

Cristiano Ronaldo likes and comments on post mocking Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win

Al-Nassr ace Cristiano Ronaldo controversially opted to like and comment with four laughing emojis on an Instagram post mocking at Lionel Messi winning his eighth Ballon d'Or.

Messi was crowned the 2023 Ballon d'Or winner in Paris on Monday after his exceptional 2022-23 season, beating Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe to the prestigious award. The Argentine icon has now won the award eight times, the most in football history, while Ronaldo is second on the list with five.

AS' Tomas Roncero went on a rant directed at Messi, saying (via @AlbicelesteTalk):

“Hello friends what we knew has happened, they were going to give another Ballon d’Or to Messi. He went to retire at Miami, but he was already looking like retired at PSG to prepare for the World Cup, he won the World Cup, yes, well, but with 6 penalties."

He added:

"The World Cup was 10 months ago, we’re in November. Messi has eight Ballon d’Ors well, he should’ve have five, he has the Ballon d’Ors of Iniesta/Xavi, Lewandowski who won 6 trophies in one season and Haaland who was the top scorer of everything.”

Cristiano Ronaldo seemed to have agreed with his take. His reaction, four laughing emojis, can be viewed below:

Ronaldo last won the Ballon d'Or in 2017, when he plied his trade for Real Madrid.