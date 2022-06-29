"Perfect fit for them"- Didi Hamann points out problem in Liverpool's starting XI and the 'ideal' player to fill the void

Former Liverpool star Didi Hamann believes the Reds should sign a goalscoring midfielder. The Reds finished as runners-up in the Premier League and Champions League and won the EFL Cup and FA Cup last season.

They have already improved their squad by signing Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsay. Hamann has claimed that the addition of a goalscoring midfielder like Jude Bellingham would strengthen Jurgen Klopp's side even further.

Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain combined for just 13 Premier League goals last season.

Jude Bellingham scored six goals and provided 13 assists in 44 appearances in all competitions last season.

The box-to-box midfielder is widely considered one of the brightest young prospects in Europe. He has already made 15 appearances for the England national team.

The Englishman's skill to make a difference on both ends of the field and technical abilities could make him the ideal transfer target for the Reds. Hamann believes 'he's the perfect fit for them'.

"Liverpool need to sign a goalscoring midfielder. They've got six or seven midfielders and Fabinho was the most prolific last year. Liverpool need somebody who averages eight, nine or ten goals from open play to take the pressure off the front three," Hamann told Genting Casino.

"Jude Bellingham is the ideal player for Liverpool because he can nick a goal, he's energetic and he's a good footballer. He's the perfect fit for them. I think Bellingham will stay one more year at Borussia Dortmund and that wont do him any harm. It'll help him improve as a player and get another season of football in Germany under his belt."

As per The Sun, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of Jude Bellingham and has already earmarked him as one of the club's top transfer targets for the 2023 summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old is also believed to be interested in joining the Premier League giants.

Liverpool have to part ways with some midfielders to raise the funds required to sign Bellingham

The Reds will have to part ways with some midfielders to raise the funds required to sign Jude Bellingham next summer. As per Fichajes, Borussia Dortmund are seeking a fee in the region of €130 million for the teenager.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had to make do with a bit-part role at Liverpool last season. He made just 29 appearances for the club in all competitions and is currently behind Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, and Naby Keita in the pecking order at Anfield.

He could therefore seek a move away from the club this summer. As per The Athletic, West Ham and Aston Villa are interested in signing the midfielder.

According to AS, Naby Keita wants to leave Anfield due to his strained relationship with Jurgen Klopp. The midfielder has failed to live up to expectations since his €55 million.

The Reds could attempt to sell the 27-year-old this summer to raise the funds required to sign Jude Bellingham.

