"Perfect night!" - Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool's 2-0 win against Preston in the Carabao Cup

Liverpool progressed to the next round of the EFL Cup courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Preston North End yesterday. Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has expressed satisfaction with how things panned out between the two sides in the encounter.

The Merseysiders failed to break the deadlock in the first half, with their two goals coming after the restart. The tactician admitted his side struggled in the opening 45 minutes but was happy the match ended with no injuries on either team.

He remarked:

"We started quite well. Then they played long balls and they were tricky to defend. They had their moments. The game was kind of open. You could see we lost our structure, which never helps in football, especially not tonight when you have the ball that much."

"We couldn't create too much in the first half. Preston played a really inspired game I would say, atmosphere was nice, no-one got injured. Perfect night!"

Liverpool put up a better performance in the second half and were rewarded with two vital goals. Jurgen Klopp hailed his side's performance, pointing to a few things that went well and ones that could've been better.

"Especially when he played higher up the field, Neco (Williams) was good. It was really good. Before then he couldn't find the position as well. You could see all the boys can play so much better football but when you don't feel the game, you play a little bit too much the position and not enough the game, it looks a little bit stiff," added the Liverpool boss.

"We had these moments tonight. We stood in each other's way and didn't find the right spaces. I've seen games like this more often than I wanted and it can happen. We had to stay in the game, we defended the situations. We needed Adrian with some incredible saves in the first half and in the end, clean sheet, two goals scored, not too long a drive home. All good," he concluded.

What next for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool?

After beating Preston in the EFL Cup yesterday, Liverpool will return to Premier League action this weekend with a clash with Brighton scheduled for Saturday. Following that, Jurgen Klopp's men will take on Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League group stage clash.

The Reds are firing on all cylinders at the moment. They've been winning games in style in recent weeks and are yet to taste defeat across all competitions. It remains to be seen if they can maintain their level of performance for long.

