"Perfect No. 9 for Arsenal" - Michael Thomas identifies ideal striker for Mikel Arteta  

Former Arsenal and Liverpool midfielder Michael Thomas has identified Benfica's Darwin Nunez as the perfect centre-forward for Mikel Arteta’s team. Thomas, however, believes that the Gunners will need to secure a top-four finish to lure the Uruguayan international to the Emirates this summer.

Since controversially cutting ties with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, the north London outfit are operating with only two recognized forwards, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah. Coincidentally, both are out of contract this summer, meaning Arsenal are likely to be in the market for centre-forwards in the upcoming transfer window.

When asked to name his ideal candidate for the role, 54-year-old Thomas unhesitantly went with Benfica’s in-form striker Darwin Nunez. Hailing his impact and quality, the former Premier League star told Caught Offside:

“Darwin Nunez has put in some really strong performances in the Champions League this year and he will be a great addition for any club. He is strong, good with his feet and has that Erling Haaland-like instinct in front of goal. He would be the perfect number 9 for Arsenal, but if we do not get top four then I think it will be hard to acquire him. All the top teams have now seen what he can do on the biggest stage now.”

Thomas feels that Bayern Munich could go after Nunez if Robert Lewandowski leaves the German champions. He added:

“It all hangs in the balance but there is going to be a lot of movement from clubs this summer, and I could see him ending up at Bayern Munich should Robert Lewandowski leave.”

The Uruguayan forward has been in eye-popping form for the Benfica this season. The 22-year-old has netted 33 times in 39 games in all competitions, with six of them coming in 10 Champions League games.

Liverpool reportedly agree personal terms with Arsenal-target Darwin Nunez

Despite having plenty of firepower up top, Liverpool are reportedly (via lfcrumour) interested in bolstering their attack for next season.

Darwin Nunez is one player they like and the Reds have supposedly agreed personal terms with him as well. The report also states that the player is turning down offers from other suitors in favor of a move to Anfield.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🤪 Darwin Nunez has scored more goals against Liverpool this season (2 in 2 games) than Arsenal and Manchester United combined (0 in 5 games) #UCL 🤪 Darwin Nunez has scored more goals against Liverpool this season (2 in 2 games) than Arsenal and Manchester United combined (0 in 5 games) #UCL

The Reds were stung by the cunning centre-forward during their Champions League quarter-final meeting with Benfica. The Uruguayan sharpshooter scored once in both legs in his side's 6-4 aggregate defeat.

Apart from Arsenal and Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Tottenham are also interested in the player.

