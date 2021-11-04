“Perfect player for that system” – Paul Robinson reveals “ideal signing” for Manchester United if Solskjaer sticks with tactical change

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has adopted a tactical switch in recent games. He has switched from four men at the back to three in the last two matches. Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has advised the tactician to make a move for Kieran Trippier in January if he intends to keep that system.

Recall that Manchester United were linked with a swoop for Trippier in the summer transfer window. Robinson believes Solskjaer's new formation could influence the Red Devils to return for the Atletico Madrid defender in January.

He said:

"There’s the potential for them to go back in for Trippier in January if Solskjaer is going to stick with that system."

The former England goalkeeper believes the defender will cut it in that role due to his ability to impress on either end of the pitch.

"Trippier is the perfect player for that system. We all know he is great at both attacking and defending. He’s been doing particularly well in Spain. It is very early to talk about Man United sticking to a system that has paid dividends once in two games."

Kieran Trippier has apparently reached the end of the road at Atletico Madrid and is reportedly hoping to seal a return to the Premier League. Robinson claims the defender would be a great fit for Manchester United's new defensive formation.

#mufc in a back three under Solskjaer:1-2 vs Wolves1-1 vs Liverpool1-0 vs Partizan Belgrade2-1 vs Chelsea0-2 vs Liverpool1-0 vs City6-0 vs Tranmere2-0 vs Chelsea1-1 vs Club Brugge2-0 vs City1-3 vs Chelsea2-1 vs PSG2-3 vs Leipzig

"But if it’s true [Solskjaer maintains his new formation], and Trippier does want to return to England, he’d be the ideal signing for United," the former England goalkeeper added.

Manchester United played out a 2-2 draw with Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday

How has playing three at the back helped Manchester United and Solskjaer?

After suffering a humiliating 5-0 defeat against Liverpool, Solskjaer knew he needed to try something different.

The tactician resorted to playing three at the back against Tottenham Hotspur in their next game and it worked wonders. The Red Devils secured an emphatic 3-0 triumph at White Hart Lane to get back to winning ways.

However, the system failed to produce that level of success when they took on Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday. Solskjaer's men played catch-up to the Italians throughout the game. They had Cristiano Ronaldo to thank for earning them a point with his incredible brace in the 2-2 draw. It remains to be seen how the tactician will respond going forward.

