"Perfect player" - Tottenham backed to sign Arsenal and Manchester United target

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Arsenal and Manchester United target James Maddison would be the perfect signing for Tottenham Hotspur.

The Leicester City midfielder has been linked with Manchester United (via Manchester Evening News) and Arsenal (via Mirror). However, both teams have two decent No. 10 options each.

The Red Devils have Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen, while the Gunners have Martin Odegaard and Fabio Vieira.

Has to go to Qatar. Since the start of last season James Maddison has been directly involved in 28 premier League goals. No Leicester player has been involved in more in that time.

Tottenham currently have no traditional No. 10 as manager Antonio Conte prefers to play a 3-4-3 or a 3-5-2 formation. However, Agbonlahor feels they need an attacking midfielder like Maddison as they lack creativity.

Spurs recently lost two consecutive matches in the Premier League against Manchester United and Newcastle United. While they conceded due to defensive errors, they never looked threatening in attack either.

Agbonlahor believes Maddison can change that, as he told Football Insider:

“They need to bring in more players. I really feel like they are missing a number 10. The Newcastle game was the sort of game where they needed a number 10 to get in the hole and be that player who needs to be marked.

“As much as they’ve made a great start, if they don’t get that player in, we could be talking about Spurs battling for top-four. It’s not guaranteed.”

He added:

“All of their midfielders are not goalscorers, they are just tidy on the ball. James Maddison is the perfect player to play in the hole, 100 per cent. It would keep Harry Kane further forward.”

Campbell also shared his criticism of Tottenham's formation and suggested a 4-2-3-1 formation, saying:

“Spurs’ formation as well, for me, I don’t like it. They could go to a 4-2-3-1 with Son [Heung-min] on the left, Kane down the middle, Maddison in the hole, Richarlison or [Dejan] Kulusevski on the right with [Pierre-Emile] Hojbjerg and [Rodrigo] Bentancur as the two sitters.”

He continued:

“He [Conte] doesn’t like it because he doesn’t trust his defence, that’s the problem. When you have three centre halves, one of them has the ball a lot as that extra player and teams can work that out.

“For me, Spurs need to get going and find other players who can step up and not rely on Kane and Son.”

As per the aforementioned Football Insider report, Maddison was heavily linked with Spurs in the summer and would be interested in a move as well. The Englishman has registered 51 goals and 34 assists in 182 matches across competitions for Leicester City.

Tottenham's losses against Manchester United and Arsenal highlighted lack of creativity

Spurs have lost to both Manchester United and Arsenal away in the Premier League this season. In both matches, Conte's men lacked defensive solidity and attacking threat.

Against Arsenal on October 1, they managed just seven shots in comparison to their opponent's 22. Spurs scored a goal through Harry Kane's penalty but ended up losing 3-1.

Against Manchester United on October 19, Spurs conceded 28 shots while attempting just nine and ended up losing 2-0.

28 shots is the most by any team this season



Fernandes made nine chances, the most by one player in a



1.53 expected goals compared to Spurs' 0.48



222 final third passes against 114



28 shots is the most by any team this season

Fernandes made nine chances, the most by one player in a match since Sep 2021

1.53 expected goals compared to Spurs' 0.48

222 final third passes against 114

In both matches, Tottenham were unable to hold the ball in the attacking third or create enough chances to hurt either United or Arsenal.

