"Perfect profile for the Premier League" - Jamie Redknapp praises player linked with Arsenal move

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has praised Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, who is reportedly close to joining Premier League juggernauts Arsenal. Redknapp believes that the Spaniard has the 'perfect profile' for the Premier League.

Arsenal have gotten off to a flying start in the 2024-25 Premier League campaign. They kicked off the season with a comfortable 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers and followed it up with an impressive 2-0 win over Unai Emery's Aston Villa.

While their side is performing on the pitch, manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu are reportedly working on bolstering their squad. One of the names that has regularly popped up in transfer rumours surrounding the Gunners is Merino.

Trending

According to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal's bid for Merino worth a reported €32 million and €5 million in add-ons has been accepted by Real Sociedad. The 28-year-old is also believed to have undergone his medical test, with the announcement of the signing imminent.

Speaking on Sky Sports about Merino and how his attributes would be a perfect match for Arteta, Redknapp said (via TBR Football):

"They’re talking about getting in Merino, obviously he had a really good Euros for Spain. He looks a fantastic player, perfect profile for the Premier League, that’s a player that he (Arteta) wants to get in – I’m sure that will happen."

Expand Tweet

While Merino will be a top-class addition to Arsenal's squad, they could be on the lookout for an attacker after Gabriel Jesus' injury and Eddie Nketiah's potential departure.

"I would keep the door open" - Fabrizio Romano details Arsenal's plans after announcing Mikel Merino transfer

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal could make another signing in the summer transfer window after announcing Mikel Merino's move from Real Sociedad. The Gunners are likely to pursue a few other players in order to improve their squad depth.

The Gunners have completed the signing of defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna for a reported £42 million, and are closing in on signing Merino. Speaking to GiveMeSport, the Italian journalist detailed Arteta's plans after the signing of the 28-year-old, saying:

"In terms of opportunities, I would keep, in Arsenal's case, the door open. Still nothing imminent, still nothing closer, but Arsenal are considering opportunities on the market, so I would keep the door open for a last-minute chance."

"I don't think it's going to be something very big. I see rumours on players like Nico Williams. I don't think Arsenal will do something like that, I think if they decide to do something, it's going to be something for a back-up and opportunity in the final days," Romano concluded.

Expand Tweet

Up next, Arsenal will be seen in action against Brighton & Hove Albion in a mouth-watering EPL clash at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, August 31.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback