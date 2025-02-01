“Performance of the season”, “All them clowns that said he’s finished. LOL” - Fans salute 32-year-old Liverpool star after 2-0 win vs Bournemouth

Liverpool fans were in awe of the impressive performance of goalkeeper Alisson in their win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday. The Reds claimed all three points in the game, winning 2-0 and ending their hosts' impressive 11-game unbeaten run in the league.

Arne Slot's swashbuckling side were up against one of the league's high flyers in Bournemouth and needed a win to go nine points clear atop the standings. The Cherries have defeated Manchester City and Arsenal on their patch this season and were keen to add Liverpool to their list of victims.

The Reds rode their luck at times, but were ultimately too good for their opponents, picking up three points and a clean sheet on their travels. A lot of the good work was done by goalkeeper Alisson. The 32-year-old was immense for his side as he kept his second clean sheet in three league games.

Alisson's performance earned him the praises of the Liverpool fans, and a number of them took to X to share their thoughts.

A fan declared the goalkeeper's display to have been his best this season.

"That was Alisson’s performance of the season for me there. What a massive win that was against a top side in great form!", they wrote.

Another fan declared their love for the Brazil international.

"I love you Alisson Becker", they posted.

A fan hailed him for his performance against the Cherries.

"Alisson was excellent today. All props to him", they posted.

Another fan praised his solid display for the side.

"That's the Alisson we know and love, very solid at the back ♥️ #LFC #BOULIV", they wrote.

A fan called out people who believe that Alison is finished.

"Alisson Becker was wicked today aswell. All them clowns that said he’s finished. LOL", they posted.

Another fan declared the goalkeeper to be world-class.

"Alisson is world class btw", they wrote.

A fan pointed out that the goalkeeper is back to his best.

"Thought Alisson was very good today. He seems to be back to his normal instictive best", they wrote.

Another fan also hailed the goalkeeper in the win.

"This is our ALISSON BECKER 🐐🐐", they posted.

A fan praised him for his performance.

"Alisson god mode today ☺️😊", they wrote.

Alisson ended the game with four saves, three of which were made from attempts inside the box. He also had six recoveries and made one high claim during the game. His most telling contribution was a brilliant instinctive stop low to his right in added time to prevent his teammate from scoring an own goal.

Liverpool down Cherries to go nine points clear atop league standings

Liverpool overcame Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth 2-0 to extend their lead at the summit of the Premier League, ending the Cherries' 11-game unbeaten run. Mohamed Salah scored his 20th and 21st league goals of the season to lead the Reds to victory at the Vitality Stadium.

Salah opened the scoring in the 30th minute from the penalty spot after Cody Gakpo was deemed to have been fouled by Lewis Cook. The Cherries thought they had equalised through David Brooks shortly afterward, only for the VAR to deny the Welshman for offside. Antoine Semenyo hit the crossbar.

Liverpool survived another scare in the second half as Justin Kluivert missed in front of a gaping goal after a fine strike from Marcus Tavernier. Minutes later, Arne Slot's side responded with Salah curling home a beauty that left Kepa Arrizabalaga stranded after 75 minutes. They held off the home side to pick up all three points in the game, continuing on their path towards the league title.

