"Performance-wise, there is no question who deserved to win the game" - Arteta makes bold claim after Arsenal's loss to Liverpool

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has insisted his side deserved to beat Liverpool based on performance after they suffered a 2-0 loss to the Reds on Sunday, December 7.

The Gunners lost their third game across all competitions as they crashed out in the third round of the FA Cup at the Emirates. Jakub Kiwior's 80th-minute own goal and Luis Diaz's 95th-minute rocket ensured Liverpool progressed to the fourth round, despite being without Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

Arsenal had more possession than the Reds, with 55 percent of the ball. They also looked more threatening in attack, landing a total of 18 shots, with five being on target. In comparison, the Merseysiders had 12 shots in total, with three being on target but were much more clinical compared to the hosts.

Martin Odegaard struck the crossbar early in the first half. Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka were also guilty of missing one big chance each which proved to be the Gunners' undoing.

Following the game, a defiant Arteta said (via @MiguelDelaney):

"Merit-wise, performance-wise, there is no question who deserved to win the game."

Arsenal will be desperate to return to winning ways. They next face Crystal Palace in the Premier League at the Emirates on Saturday, January 20.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Who was the Player of the Match in the FA Cup clash?

Liverpool dug deep to defeat Arsenal 2-0 in the FA Cup third round on Sunday. Let's take a look at who the Player of the Match was.

As per FotMob, Trent Alexander-Arnold was given the highest rating out of any player on the pitch (8.2). The 25-year-old looked assured both defensively and offensively and looked unplayable in his role as his side's inverted right-back.

Alexander-Arnold also struck the crossbar in the 45th minute. He created two big chances, had a pass accuracy of 78 percent, made nine recoveries, and won six duels. In addition, he made three clearances, two blocks, and made 15 passes into the final third.

The England international has been in fine form for Liverpool this season, scoring two goals and providing eight assists in 25 appearances across all competitions.