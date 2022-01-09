"Performances haven't been good" - Michael Owen makes bold prediction for Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has backed Aston Villa to claim victory over Manchester United in the FA Cup on Monday.

Manchester United will head into their game against Aston Villa next weekend on the back of a disappointing 1-0 loss to Wolves on the 3 January.

The Red Devils have won just one of their last three games in all competitions and have produced a number of sub-par performances in recent weeks.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, have looked impressive since Steven Gerrard took over the reins at the club on 11 November.

Michael Owen believes Manchester United could struggle against Aston Villa as Steven Gerrard is likely to field his strongest XI against Ralf Rangnick's side.

"He's [Ralf Rangnick] only been in the job for a short time, but pressure is on Ralf Rangnick. Performances haven't been good, and the club is desperate to win some silverware.

"Villa will be up for this and there's no way Steven Gerrard will play a weakened side here. United might, and I can see Villa edging this," Michael Owen told BetVictor.

Manchester United have lacked unity and cohesion in attack under the management of Ralf Rangnick.

They have managed to score just six goals in six games in all competitions since the German tactician was appointed as United's interim boss until the end of the season.

The Red Devils have, however, been solid defensively. They have conceded just five goals in their last six games in all competitions.

Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea's incredible form this season has also been a major source of positivity for the Red Devils.

Manchester United's clash with Aston Villa could prove to be crucial for the Red Devils

A victory over Aston Villa in the FA Cup tomorrow will help boost morale at Old Trafford. Ralf Rangnick's side are currently languishing in seventh place in the league table and are in desperate need of a victory to help get their season back on track.

United will face a tricky test against a Villa side that has recently completed the signing of former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho on loan for the rest of the season.

The Red Devils, meanwhile, are facing an injury crisis in defense. Rangnick was forced to start veteran defender Phil Jones against Wolves as Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly were ruled out of action due to injury.

