"Performances woeful", "F****ng joke!" - Manchester United legends Gary Neville and Paul Scholes not happy with 1-0 defeat against Wolves

Manchester United legends Paul Scholes and Gary Neville expressed their disappointment after the club fell to a 1-0 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Scholes was not happy with how Manchester United played against Wolves and took to Instagram to voice his disapproval. The former midfielder posted the following:

"F****ng joke!"

Former Manchester United captain Neville was also unimpressed by the Red Devils' performance on Monday night. The 46-year-old player-turned-pundit took to Twitter to suggest the performance was not good enough. Neville tweeted:

"It’s not good. It really isn’t!"

Later on, Neville took to Instagram stories to add to his above tweet. The club legend said:

"Can't believe how bad this season has been! Performances woeful!"

Manchester United were second best for large swathes of the game when they faced Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford. Portuguese midfielder Joao Moutinho scored an 82nd minute winner to secure all three points for Wolves. It was United's sixth defeat in the Premier League this season.

The Red Devils were completely outplayed by the visitors. Ralf Rangnick's side only managed two shots on target in the entire 90 minutes. Wolves, on the other hand, had 19 shots and six on target in the game.

Following their defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Manchester United remain seventh in the Premier League standings. The Red Devils have picked up 31 points from 19 matches.

Defeat means that even if Manchester United win their game in hand, they won't be able to get ahead of Arsenal. The Gunners currently occupy fourth place in the standings and are four points clear of the Red Devils.

Manchester United have looked far from convincing under Ralf Rangnick

Rangnick has now been in charge of Manchester United for five games. However, the Red Devils have looked far from convincing in any of those five outings.

Manchester United have won three games since the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as the club's interim manager. The first of those was a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace. Rangnick's side then needed a second-half penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo to secure all three points against a struggling Norwich City side.

The Red Devils, however, did manage a routine 3-1 win over Burnley. But prior to that, Manchester United only managed a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United, who were in the relegation zone. They have now lost to eighth-place Wolves.

Manchester United's next two games are against Aston Villa. The Red Devils will first face them in the FA Cup third round before the teams clash in the Premier League.

