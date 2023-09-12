"Perhaps he will return in another role" - Barcelona star refuses to close door on Lionel Messi return

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen refused to close the door on Lionel Messi's return to Camp Nou. Messi was heavily linked with a return to the Catalan club in the recently concluded summer transfer window.

However, the Argentina captain decided to join MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent. Hence, a fairytale return to his boyhood club didn't materialize.

Ter Stegen, though, refused to close the door on a return for Messi, saying that the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner could return in a different role in the future.

Speaking on the matter, the German said (via GOAL Italia):

"He certainly would have been an asset for us: at some point, perhaps, he will return in another role. Barcelona is his club and will always be an important part of his life. The people here love him, some players who he was very fond of tied now I'm with him in Miami."

Lionel Messi had a stellar stint with Barca during his time at the Catalan club. The Argentine scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 matches for the Blaugrana and is widely regarded as the club's greatest-ever player.

Much like Messi, Ter Stegen is also establishing himself as a modern-day legend of the Catalan club. He has so far made 381 appearances for the Blaugrana, keeping 159 clean sheets.

La Liga president Javier Tebas wanted Lionel Messi to finish his career at Barcelona

Lionel Messi was forced to leave Barcelona back in 2021 as the Catalan club were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules. His departure came as an unexpected event.

La Liga president Javier Tebas thinks that Messi should have stayed at Barca and the Blaugrana dropped the ball on that matter. Speaking on the issue, Tebas recently said (via Mundo Deportivo):

"Messi did not finish his career in La Liga because Leo and FC Barcelona did not agree. I wish he could have stayed and finished his career in La Liga. It would have been the best for him, for me and for Barcelona."

When it looked certain that Lionel Messi would leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer, Barca fans were hopeful that their prodigal son would finally return to the club. That, however, wasn't the case as Messi joined Inter Miami.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has been in stellar form since his move to the American club. He has scored 11 goals and has provided five assists in 11 matches for the Catalan club so far.