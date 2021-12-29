"Personality-wise, they were not for me" - Roy Keane names 2 Manchester United legends he didn't get on with due to his "old-school nature"

Manchester United icon Roy Keane has admitted he did not get along with Wayne Rooney and Rio Ferdinand towards the end of his career. Keane, who was known for his old-school personality, did not understand Rooney and Ferdinand’s banter and used to avoid the duo in the dressing room.

Keane, who served Manchester United diligently for 12 long years, was one of the best in the business at the time. The battle-scarred midfielder was an absolute leader on the pitch and always encouraged his teammates to be prepared for even the biggest of upsets. His never-say-die attitude turned him into a cult figure at Manchester United and his legacy remains pristine even after all these years.

Wayne Rooney and Rio Ferdinand joined Manchester United towards the end of Keane’s career. The youngsters had Keane’s respect for their on-field displays, but their personalities did not impress the Irishman in the dressing room.

Discussing the generation gap on Sky Sports’ The Football Show (Via Daily Star), Keane admitted that he rarely talked to anyone in the dressing room.

Keane said:

“Near the end I remember thinking ‘I don’t get some of the boys. I don't get their banter or humour’. I rarely had a conversation with anyone. When I left there were a lot of players I didn't miss. The game was changing and maybe I was a bit grumpy, a bit old school.”

The former Ireland international added:

“I didn’t get Wayne or Rio, I didn’t get their banter or what they stood for sometimes. It was probably a personal thing. The game was changing and I had changed with it but towards the end at United with the players coming through I didn’t always get them.”

Keane was at Old Trafford between 1993 and 2005. He won 17 trophies during that spell, making him one of the most decorated players in Manchester United history.

Edinson Cavani scored the most away goals for Manchester United in 2021

On Tuesday, Edinson Cavani came up with the all-important equalizer in the 71st minute to save Manchester United’s blushes at Newcastle.

It was the Uruguayan’s eighth goal for Manchester United while playing away from home, making him their leading away goalscorer of 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined the Red Devils in the summer, is in second position with seven goals. Bruno Fernandes (6), Mason Greenwood (6), and Marcus Rashford (4) cap off the top-five list.

