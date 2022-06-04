Peru vs New Zealand prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2022 

Peru and New Zealand will both return to action this weekend as they face off in a friendly clash at the Estadi Cornellà-El Prat in Spain on Sunday.

The Blanquirroja have taken major strides in the football world in recent months. They finished fourth in the last edition of the Copa America before bouncing back from a horrid start to their World Cup qualifying campaign to secure the sole playoff spot for the continent ahead of stronger nations like Colombia and Chile.

Peru will play either the United Arab Emirates or Australia later this month for a place in the World Cup and will be looking to begin their preparations this weekend.

Similarly, New Zealand are alive and well in the pursuit of a spot in the tournament in Qatar later this year. They enjoyed a strong qualifying run, winning all three of their group games before knocking out Tahiti and Solomon Islands.

The All Whites will now be looking to give minutes to multiple players this weekend before they travel to Qatar for their inter-confederation final against Costa Rica later this month.

Peru vs New Zealand Head-to-Head

Peru and New Zealand have had only two previous meetings, with the two nations facing off in the inter-confederation final for qualification to the 2018 World Cup.

The South American nation won the two-legged tie by playing a goalless draw in the first leg before winning 2-0 in the return clash on home turf.

Peru Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-D-W-W

New Zealand Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Peru vs New Zealand Team News

Peru

There are no injury concerns for the home side ahead of their weekend friendly.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

New Zealand

All-time top scorer Chris Wood has a problem with his achilles and may not be risked this weekend. Altrincham goalkeeper Matthew Gould is the only uncapped player in the visiting camp.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Chris Wood

Suspended: None

Peru vs New Zealand Predicted XI

Peru Predicted XI (4-5-1): Pedro Gallese; Luis Advíncula, Carlos Zambrano, Alexander Callens, Miguel Trauco; Christian Cueva, Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotun, Sergio Pena, Edison Flores; Gianluca Lapadula

New Zealand Predicted XI (3-5-2): Stefan Marinovic; Bill Tuiloma, Nando Pijnaker, Winston Reid; Niko Kirwan, Matthew Garbett, Marko Stamenic, Joe Bell, Liberato Cacace; Alex Greive, Callum McCowatt

Peru vs New Zealand Prediction

Peru are in strong form at the moment and have lost just one of their last nine games across all competitions.

New Zealand are also enjoying life at the moment, winning their last five games on the bounce by an aggregate score of 18-1. However, they are 87 places behind their weekend opponents in the FIFA rankings and could lose this one.

Prediction: Peru 2-1 New Zealand

