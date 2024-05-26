"Pessi carrying this team is the biggest lie" - Cristiano Ronaldo fans react as Inter Miami secure 2-1 win vs Vancouver without Lionel Messi

A section of Cristiano Ronaldo fans reacted after Inter Miami overcame Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 in their MLS meeting without Lionel Messi. The Herons extended their unbeaten streak in the league to ten games with the victory and maintained the top spot in the East.

Miami were without captain Lionel Messi, who was rested for the game in Canada, as well as Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez. Even then they entered the game against Vancouver as favorites as the latter were on a four-game winless run.

Gerardo Martino's side turned to Jordi Alba for inspiration, and he provided the spark for the opener with a perfect defence-splitting pass for Robert Taylor. Former Wolves striker Leonardo Campana scored his side's second before Ryan Gauld pulled one back from the penalty spot for Vancouver Whitecaps.

After watching the Inter Miami performance, a section of Cristiano Ronaldo fans claimed Lionel Messi was not carrying the team. They shared their thoughts on X after Miami won in the Argentine's absence, insinuating that they do not need him.

One fan believes that Messi has been the problem in the side.

Another Ronaldo fan opined that Messi was holding the team back.

League leaders Inter Miami moved to 34 points in the Eastern Conference, one more than second-placed FC Cincinnati, who have a game in hand. The Herons are in the running for the MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield as they sit atop the league standings.

Inter Miami welcome star back in Lionel Messi's absence

Inter Miami were without Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets, but could not be stopped at the BC Place by Vancouver. The Herons also welcomed midfielder Federico Redondo, who was out with a knee injury since March.

Redondo's return coincided with the side picking up all three points in their star trio's absence. The returnee was introduced for the final 25 minutes of the game and helped his side hold onto the lead and remain top of the Eastern Conference.

Inter Miami fans only saw Redondo play for a third time in the MLS following his switch from Argentinos Juniors. The midfielder is expected to be part of Javier Mascherano's team for the Paris Olympics later in the summer.

Their absence from the game means Suarez and Messi have now fallen behind in the Golden Boot race, as they have 11 and ten goals, respectively. Real Salt Lake's Cristian Arango has found the net 13 times this season and is the current top-scorer in the MLS.