"Pessi fans can cry more" - Twitter reacts as Yamila Rodriguez hits out at abuse from Lionel Messi fans after choosing Cristiano Ronaldo as her idol

Argentina star Yamila Rodriguez has found herself in the midst of the intense debate between fans of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rodriguez is representing her nation at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Despite being on the bench for Argentina's opening game against Italy, the spotlight was on Rodriguez because of her tattoos.

The 25-year-old had tattoos of two football icons on her left leg, one of Argentina's 1986 World Cup hero Diego Maradona and the other of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo.

That has resulted in several Messi fans questioning her for picking Ronaldo over Messi despite being Argentinian. Rodríguez eventually took to social media to urge fans to back off.

“Please, that’s enough. I’m not doing well. When did I say that I am anti-Messi? Stop saying things that I didn’t say because I’m really going through a tough time. We are not all obliged to only love the players from our country,” she wrote on Instagram.

Lionel Messi scores twice as Inter Miami beat Atlanta United 4-0

Lionel Messi made a great start to his Inter Miami CF career, coming off the bench to score a 94th-minute winner against Mexican club Cruz Azul. With Miami getting a free-kick on the edge of the penalty area, Messi curled the ball into the top corner in emphatic fashion.

Following that impactful performance, Lionel Messi made his first start for Miami against Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup on Tuesday (July 25) and did not disappoint.

The 36-year-old opened the scoring in the eighth minute after latching on to former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets' perfectly weighted pass over the top of the defence. While his initial shot bounced off the post, Lionel Messi was in the right place to convert the rebound.

The Argentine added another in the 22nd minute, finishing off a move he started to put his team in command. Before half-time, the Argentine turned provider, making a delightful assist to Benjamin Cremaschi to put Miami 3-0 up.

Inter Miami eventually wrapped up the game 4-0. With two wins in as many games, they're atop their Leagues Cup group.