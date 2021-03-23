Peter Crouch backs Liverpool to get past Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch has backed his former employers to have enough in them to get past Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

The Reds have had a tumultuous season in the Premier League so far, but have been solid in the Champions League, having lost only one game in the competition this campaign.

Liverpool now face the gargantuan task of taking on Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the competition, but former England striker Peter Crouch is confident that Jurgen Klopp's side can pull off the win. He told the Daily Mail:

"I’m not writing them off. That side of the draw is the most inviting and I would hope — and expect —Liverpool have enough to take care of Real Madrid. They are not what they were and even accounting for Liverpool’s problems this season, I see them getting through. This is the stage of the competition when it really hots up and funny things happen when Liverpool are in Europe. For all the players who are missing and the issues they have faced, you would be a brave man to say they cannot do it."

The former Liverpool man was also confident of Chelsea and Manchester City's chances of progressing. The Blues face dark horses Porto in their quarter-final clash, while Pep Guardiola's side take on Borussia Dortmund. Crouch told the media:

"I’d also expect Chelsea to get past Porto and then you are looking at a re-run of 2005, 2007 and 2008 — three incredible occasions. The Anfield semi-final in 2007 remains the greatest atmosphere I ever played in. What an unbelievable night it was. Manchester City and Bayern Munich are the teams to beat but one of them will be gone before the final, maybe even both if things click for Paris Saint-Germain. It’s also going to be intriguing to see how City handle Erling Haaland. I love watching the way he runs over defenders."

The quarter-final clashes will be played in April after the international break.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp excited at the prospect of facing Real Madrid

Jurgen Klopp is confident in his side's chances

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently spoke about how excited he was at the prospect of taking on Real Madrid in the Champions League. He told the club's official website:

"It’s exciting, exciting. It’s obviously a tough draw but I am fine with it because if you look at all the other teams you think, ‘Oh my god’ because they are all strong and all have quality, that’s clear. I am really looking forward to the games. It’s only just over two years ago that we faced them and it was a tough night for us, so to get the chance to play them again is cool.

“I know it’s a different round and whatever and we don’t know where we will play and stuff like this, but that’s all OK. If it will be Budapest, that’s fine. We are fine with that. The home game maybe hopefully at Anfield, that would be great as well. So, no, nothing bad to say – nothing bad to say actually, it’s just cool."

