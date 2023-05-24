Peter Crouch feels Liverpool superstar can become one of the world’s best players in his position

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch believes Trent Alexander-Arnold can become one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

The English right-back has been transitioning into this new role under Jurgen Klopp in the English top tier recently. Alexander-Arnold seems to be enjoying the middle of the park. He scored an excellent goal in Liverpool's 3-0 win over Leicester City on 16 May.

Crouch believes the England international has the potential to develop into one of the best players in the world in that position. The retired striker said on That Peter Crouch Podcast (as quoted by The Boot Room):

“He’s not quite there yet [with his new position] but there are good signs. Other nations would build a team around him I think. He’s always been a class act going forward, he’s always been one of the best players in the league. I put him as a passer up there with Kevin De Bruyne, not quite there but on par. He’s unbelievable, he can play any kind of pass with his right foot."

He added:

“But defensively at right-back, he’s struggled. He has given goals away, he has been sloppy at times defensively, as have a lot of the Liverpool defenders this year. I think that all goes away if you play him in midfield, that’s the issue. If you play him in midfield, eventually, he could play in there, not in a hybrid right-back role."

Crouch concluded:

"I genuinely believe that he could be one of the best players in the Premier League in that position.”

Alexander-Arnold has registered 36 Premier League appearances for Liverpool this season, scoring two goals and providing eight assists.

"It feels natural for me" - Liverpool stars opens up about new position and how Jurgen Klopp coached him

Liverpool drew 1-1 against Aston Villa at Anfield last weekend (20 May) after Jacob Ramsey's first-half strike and Roberto Firmino's late equalizer.

Prior to the encounter, Alexander-Arnold opened up about his new position and revealed what Jurgen Klopp told him in an interview with The Athletic. He said:

"We were on the training pitch when the gaffer got out the tactics sheet and showed me it. Everything was normal defensively. And then with the ball, he wanted me as a second number six. The idea around it, as it was explained to me, was about improving our inside play. Controlling the centre. Getting an extra player in that area. He trusted me to be able to do what I needed to do to make it work."

The Liverpool academy graduate added:

"I was excited. I saw it as an opportunity. It's a position I'd not played before. I just wanted to go out there and prove that I could do it. We couldn't prep much around it, if I'm being honest. With it being the day before the game, it was only a brief session. For [the 2-2 draw with] Arsenal specifically, it was a case of trying to learn it as we played it."

Alexander-Arnold insists that midfield is his natural position despite his years of success at right-back for Klopp's side. He explained:

"It feels good, it feels natural for me. I feel like I'm able to perform there. I'm able to affect games, change games, and dictate games. I want to keep doing it. I want to help the team to keep winning games.”

