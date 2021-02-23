Peter Crouch names the signing that will help Liverpool win the Premier League again

Peter Crouch has named Erling Haaland as the player who can help Liverpool win the Premier League title next season. The former England striker believes the Norwegian has what it takes to help Jurgen Klopp's side reach the top level once again.

Erling Haaland has been in stunning form since the start of the 2019-20 season and has been a transfer target for several clubs. Borussia Dortmund won the race for him in January last year, but reports suggest that clubs are circling back in for him this summer.

Liverpool need a striker to give them an edge over their opponents once again, and Peter Crouch believes it should be Erling Haaland. The former Reds striker praised the Borussia Dortmund star and claimed that any club who signs him would win the title. He wrote in the Daily Mail:

"I can't get enough of this fella. What a player we are watching. He's 20 and he is running over the top of grown men. He is so physically strong, he's got such exhilarating pace and can score with either foot or his head. He is the player I want to see more than anyone in the Premier League."

"To give you an idea of how highly I rate him, I will put it in these terms: if Manchester City buy him, they win the title next year. If Liverpool buy him, they win the title. If Manchester United buy him, they'll be right there. My worry would be that if he ended up going to City, then everyone else would need to give up. He's an incredible player and if you added him to a team that is already close to being the best in Europe, that would be it."

Liverpool face competition for Erling Haaland

If Liverpool take Peter Crouch's advice and go for Erling Haaland, they are bound to face a lot of competition. The striker is a target for Chelsea, Manchester City, Barcelona and Manchester United as per reports, while PSG and Real Madrid have also been linked with the 20-year-old.

Erling Haaland has a release clause next summer, but clubs are trying to lure him away from Borussia Dortmund by paying a premium over the release clause this summer.