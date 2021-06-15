Peter Schmeichel claims Denmark players were forced to complete Euro 2020 game vs Finland

Peter Schmeichel has revealed UEFA pushed Denmark to complete their Euro 2020 game against Finland following Christian Eriksen's reported cardiac arrest.

The former goalkeeper claims UEFA gave the players two choices – complete the match immediately or the next day at noon, or forfeit the game.

Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against Finland was paused for over an hour after Christian Eriksen collapsed towards the end of the first half. The midfielder was attended to on the pitch and then taken to hospital. A couple of hours later, the match restarted, and UEFA tweeted that the players had agreed to take the field.

Following the request made by players of both teams, UEFA has agreed to restart the match between Denmark and Finland tonight at 20:30 CET (TBC).



The last four minutes of the first half will be played, there will then be a 5-minute half-time break followed by the second half. — UEFA (@UEFA) June 12, 2021

However, former Denmark shot-stopper Peter Schmeichel claims that was not the case. According to Schmeichel, the players' hands were tied as they were threatened with a forfeit if they did not resume the Euro 2020 match. He told GMB:

"I actually saw an official quote from UEFA yesterday saying that they were following the advice of the player, the players insisted on playing - I know that not to be the truth. Or, it's how you see the truth.

"They were left with three options, one was to play immediately and get the last 50 minutes in. The next one was to come in yesterday at 12 noon and finish the 50 minutes and the third option was to forfeit the game, 3-0."

"So work it out for yourself. Is it the players' wish to play? Did they have any choice really? I don't think they had. As you can hear from yesterday's press conference, the coach, he seriously regrets putting the players back on to the pitch."

Was it wrong to restart the game after such a traumatic event?



Former goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel's son Kasper was on the pitch and consoled Christian Eriksen's partner. Peter says the game shouldn't have gone ahead and the players had very little choice. pic.twitter.com/nUDiSDruR3 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 14, 2021

Update on Christian Eriksen after Euro 2020 emergency

Christian Eriksen is reportedly stable after the medical emergency and is talking to people around him. The Inter Milan star has messaged his teammates at the Italian club and also spoken to his national team colleagues.

Eriksen is not expected to play any further part in Denmark's Euro 2020 campaign this summer, and we await more details on his return.

