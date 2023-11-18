Peter Schmeichel, Iker Casillas and more: The 10 greatest goalkeepers of all time according to ChatGPT

The top 10 greatest goalkeepers of all time have been ranked by ChatGPT, with the list including the likes of Manchester United icon Peter Schmeichel and Real Madrid great Iker Casillas.

Goalkeepers have often been the least credited stars in football history despite being integral to a team's success. Whether it be penalty heroics, last-ditch saves, or seamless distribution, the importance of a world-class shot-stopper simply cannot be underestimated.

Let's take a look at the rankings (via Daily Mirror):

10. Sepp Maier

The German icon was dubbed "Die Katze" - in English "the cat" in his homeland. He kept 217 clean sheets in 706 appearances across all competitions, winning the World Cup and European double during his career.

9. Edwin Van der Sar

The Dutchman is the only goalkeeper to have won the UEFA Champions League with two different clubs, Ajax in 1995, and Manchester United in 2008. He was a true pillar between the sticks, keeping 230 clean sheets in 821 appearances in total.

8. Iker Casillas

Casillas had a phenomenal career winning the World Cup and two European Championships for Spain. He kept 330 clean sheets in 881 appearances across all competitions, with the majority coming with a dominant Real Madrid side.

7. Manuel Neuer

The Bayern Munich superstar is still going strong at the age of 37. He has recorded 344 clean sheets in 752 appearances in total, winning the World Cup for Germany and two Champions League trophies.

6. Peter Schmeichel

Schmeichel kept 98 clean sheets in 566 appearances across all competitions, helping Manchester United win the iconic treble in 1999.

5. Oliver Kahn

Before Neuer's time, Kahn was a dominant figure for both Bayern Munich and the German national team. He kept 248 clean sheets in 785 appearances in total.

4. Gianluigi Buffon

Buffon recently called time on a stellar 28-year career at the age of 45 in August. The Juventus legend won the World Cup for Italy and kept 120 clean sheets in 975 appearances across all competitions.

3. Gordon Banks

Banks enjoyed great success, winning the World Cup for England in 1966 before making the 'Save of the Century' four years later to deny Pele's goalbound header. He recorded 55 clean sheets in 322 appearances across all competitions.

2. Dino Zoff

Zoff led Italy to World Cup glory in 1982 at the age of 40, becoming the oldest player to have ever won the prestigious trophy. He was also a brilliant keeper, keeping 231 clean sheets in 837 appearances in total.

1. Lev Yashin

Yashin is considered to be the pioneer of goalkeeping. Dubbed by many as the "Black Spider", he recorded 178 clean sheets in 358 appearances across all competitions. His impact on the sport was so great that he had the Yashin trophy named after him and is the only goalkeeper named on the Ballon d'Or roll of honor.

Which goalkeeper won the Yashin Trophy in 2023?

Aston Villa and Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez was awarded the 2023 Yashin Trophy during the Ballon d'Or ceremony on October 30, being recognized by France Football as the best shot-stopper during the 2022-23 season. He finished above Ederson and Yassine Bounou, who finished in second and third, respectively.

The 31-year-old kept 13 clean sheets in 37 appearances across all competitions for Aston Villa, helping them qualify for the UEFA Europa League.

More significantly, Martinez kept three clean sheets for Argentina during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, helping them win the trophy. He proved to be the hero in the penalty shootout in the final, winning the Golden Glove in the process.