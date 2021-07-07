Peter Schmeichel makes bold claim ahead of England's Euro 2020 clash against Denmark

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel believes England are the underdogs heading into their Euro 2020 semi-final clash against Denmark.

The Dane spoke about his nation's chances against England, with the Three Lions being touted as favourites to win Euro 2020. He told Manchester United's official website:

"If I’m honest, I think Denmark are favourites. The night Denmark played Wales in the last 16 was precisely 29 years after our win. I think that we are a very good footballing nation. We might be a small country, but in football terms, we’re up there."

"We think we can compete with anybody, we think we can have the same chance as anybody. But, of course, we don't have the same number of quality players as other nations have," added Schmeichel.

Tonight: the opportunity to write a new chapter in our history.



COME ON ENGLAND! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/5ecqn5UOOE — England (@England) July 7, 2021

Denmark have been the surprise package of Euro 2020 so far. They put Wales to the sword 4-0 in the Round of 16 before beating the Czech Republic 2-1 in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020. However, they will now take on an England side who are yet to concede a goal during the tournament.

Schmeichel points out the similarities between the two sides ahead of Euro 2020 clash

England are yet to concede a goal at Euro 2020

Peter Schmeichel also admitted that both sides have similar styles of play and that should make for a close game. He explained:

"I think it’s going to be tight. I really do believe this is very evenly balanced, in spite of what people may read in England. It's very much about what happens on the day. There are great similarities between the managers."

"They are very similar in their approach, man management, how they want to play the game. They’re very flexible, they keep very solid at the back and in midfield and then they have creativity in the wider areas and people who are getting on the end of chances up front," added Schmeichel.

The winner of the game will take on Italy in the final of Euro 2020 on July 12.

So excited for tonight. Come on Denmark 🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/mKlIraEGVe — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) July 7, 2021

