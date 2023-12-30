Peter Schmeichel questions Erik ten Hag's decision to sub out Manchester United star who was a 'positive' in loss to Nottingham Forest

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has questioned Erik ten Hag's decision to sub out Kobbie Mainoo during the defeat against Nottingham Forest on December 30.

The Red Devils suffered a 2-1 defeat at the City Ground in the Premier League on Saturday. Nicolas Dominguez gave Nuno Espirito Santo's side the lead in the 64th minute before Marcus Rashford equalized in the 78th minute. Morgan Gibbs-White then scored a peach of a curler (82') from an Anthony Elanga assist to win it for Forest.

Mainoo started the game in central midfield alongside the veteran Christian Eriksen. The youngster, however, was replaced at the break, with Scott McTominay coming on for the Red Devils.

Schmeichel has now expressed his displeasure at the decision, claiming that Mainoo had a positive impact on the team during his time on the pitch. The legendary Danish goalkeeper said (via centredevils @ X):

“I don’t understand why he replaced Kobbie Mainoo, who was a positive, with Scott McTominay.”

After a 3-2 comeback win against Aston Villa in their previous game, Manchester United once again suffered a crushing defeat away to Forest. The loss marked the Red Devils' first to Forest in 29 years.

Erik ten Hag's side have now lost three out of their last five league matches, winning only one and drawing another. United end 2023 in the seventh spot of the league table, with 31 points from 20 matches.

Manchester United starlet Kobbie Mainoo's game against Nottingham Forest by the numbers

Since emerging onto the first-team earlier this season, Kobbie Mainoo has turned out to be an important player for Manchester United in his young career. The youngster made notable contributions during his stay on the pitch against Nottingham Forest.

Mainoo completed 10 passes with 83% accuracy and also made four clearances. The youngster has proven that he is adept at carrying the ball as well as putting in the dirty work in defense.

Mainoo has now made eight appearances for United's first team this season. Given the 18-year-old's raw quality, he looks destined to become a crucial player for the Red Devils soon.

Manchester United, meanwhile, will next be in action on January 8 as they face Wigan Athletic away in the FA Cup third round.