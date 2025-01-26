PGMOL announce support to police investigations following abuse aimed at Michael Oliver after red card incident in Arsenal v Wolves fixture

Following Arsenal's 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, the PGMOL has announced that they will support police investigations into the abuse aimed at referee Michael Oliver. The official led the Premier League clash earlier this weekend (Saturday, January 25), which saw both sides pick up red cards.

The most controversial decision was the first red card, shown to young Gunners' defender Myles Lewis-Skelly. It was a straight red card in the 43rd minute after the Lewis-Skelly caught Matt Doherty while Wolves were on a counter-attack.

The youngster's foot made contact with Doherty's ankle, despite looking like a purely tactical foul to stop the counter, and VAR upheld the red card decision. This led to dismay from Arsenal fans on social media, with many fans slamming Michael Oliver's decision.

Unfortunately, the negative reaction descended into abuse towards Oliver, which has led the PGMOL to provide an announcement to support police investigations. The statement read (via Fabrizio Romano):

"We are appalled by the threats and abuse directed at Michael Oliver following the Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal fixture. No official should be subject to any form of abuse, let alone the abhorrent attacks aimed at Michael and his family over the past 24 hours."

"The police are aware, and a number of investigations have commenced. We are supporting Michael, and all those affected, and are determined to tackle this unacceptable behaviour."

The statement finished:

"Sadly, this is not the first time a match official has been forced to deal with threats in recent times. We will continue to support all investigations."

During the match, Wolves' midfielder Joao Gomes was sent off after picking up a second yellow card in the 70th minute, leveling the numbers on the playing field. Arsenal took advantage, with Riccardo Calafiori finding the net just four minutes later (74').

Arsenal boss reacts to Myles Lewis-Skelly red card decision

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reacted to Michael Oliver's decision to send Lewis-Skelly off with a straight red card in their game against Wolves. After the match, the manager admitted that the refereeing decision had left him fuming, telling the press (via Eurosport):

"It is that clear that I leave it to you guys. I am absolutely fuming but I leave it with you. Because it is that obvious. I don't think my words are going to help."

Arteta also responded when asked if the Gunners would appeal the decision, adding:

"That's for the club to decide what the best decision is. I think it's that obvious, maybe we don't even need to."

Following their win over Wolves, the Gunners currently sit in second place on the Premier League table with 47 points from 23 games played.

