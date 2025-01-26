PGMOL make decision on Michael Oliver and VAR after Arsenal red card controversy vs Wolverhampton

Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) have backed referee Michael Oliver's decision to hand Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly a straight red against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sky Sports reports. The controversial incident occurred in the first half of the Premier League game at the Molineux on Saturday, January 25.

Following a break in play late in the half, the home side sped forward on a counter through Matt Doherty. However, Lewis-Skelly brought him down and was subsequently given his marching orders by Michael Oliver.

It was a controversial decision as many expected the referee to show the Englishman a yellow card instead. However, VAR reviewed the incident and confirmed the decision, and Arsenal went down to ten men.

Interestingly, Wolves' Joao Gomes was shown his second yellow in the 70th minute, nullifying the home side's advantage. The Gunners made the most of the developments, going 1-0 up through Riccardo Calafiori four minutes later.

The north London side held on to win the game and secure all three points. However, Arsenal fans were furious with Michael Oliver, who received much criticism online.

Interestingly, any hopes of the Gunners' appealing the red card was squashed following PGMOL's statement. The referring body have backed the decision made by Oliver and VAR official Darren England. They believe the challenge is extremely late and the point of contact is quite high.

When are Arsenal back in action?

Arsenal managed to stay in second place in the Premier League table after the hard-fought win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. The Gunners next face Girona at the Montilivi on Wednesday, January 29, in the UEFA Champions League (UCL).

The north London side have done quite well in Europe this season, winning five and losing just one of their seven games. They are fourth in the UCL table and even a draw could ensure automatic qualification into the knockouts.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have also been in good form in the Premier League, but are six points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand. Mikel Arteta's team have won 13 and lost two in the league this season, scoring 44 goals and conceding 21.

Meanwhile, Myles Lewis-Skelly could face a lengthy suspension if the red card isn't overturned. A straight red for a serious offense can lead to a three-match ban. As such, the Englishman could miss the Premier League games against Manchester City and Leicester City and the EFL Cup tie against Newcastle United.

