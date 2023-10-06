PGMOL to start implementing new VAR rules from this weekend after major error in Liverpool's loss to Spurs

Starting this weekend, fresh Video Assistant Referee (VAR) guidelines will come into play following the contentious events surrounding Liverpool's dramatic loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

During this encounter, Luis Diaz's goal in the first half was mistakenly disallowed due to an unprecedented oversight by VAR. Following this incident, Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) made public the VAR audio linked to the contentious decision.

Moreover, it has been confirmed that the VAR official at the center of the error, Darren England, will no longer oversee Liverpool matches for the remainder of this season.

Earlier this week, according to Sport Bible, PGMOL unveiled its dedication to a revamped 'VAR communication protocol.' This decision stems from the confusing episode at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium where miscommunication between officials led them to mistakenly finalize a 'check complete' on an erroneous offside decision.

In an attempt to fix similar controversies in the future, VAR officials are now mandated to cross-verify decision outcomes with their assistant VARs.

Only after this step should they convey their final judgment to the referees on the pitch. This measure has been initiated to avoid blunders like the one that deprived the Reds of a rightful goal in their clash with Tottenham.

As Tottenham head to Luton and Liverpool prepare to take on Brighton this weekend, the PGMOL is keen on observing matches that are devoid of any VAR-induced disputes.

Khephren Thuram attracts top European clubs' attention, with Liverpool leading the race

Top European clubs like Real Madrid have previously shown interest in OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram. But as recent reports suggest, they are not the sole admirers of the talented 22-year-old.

According to the Italian sports outlet Tutto Juve, Liverpool seem to be at the forefront of the race to secure Thuram's services.

Beyond the Merseyside giants, an array of elite European clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, have also reportedly cast their gaze on the young Frenchman.

With such widespread interest, any prospective club looking to sign him can anticipate a transfer fee starting at a hefty €40 million (via The Real Champs). While speculations abound, it remains a matter of keen interest to see if Liverpool eventually decide to invest in Thuram.

Without a doubt, his reputation precedes him. Despite being only 22 years old, Thuram's footballing resume is already impressive, as he has notched up nearly 150 appearances for OGC Nice.

Currently, Thuram's skills and finesse on the field have earned him the reputation of being among the finest midfielders in France's top-flight league, Ligue 1.

As the January transfer window approaches, the Reds will likely be on high alert, monitoring any developments related to the midfielder.