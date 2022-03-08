"Phenomenal for a number of seasons" - Jordan Henderson hails 'outstanding' Liverpool star for his work rate and leadership qualities

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has praised his club teammate Mohamed Salah for his consistency, leadership and work-rate.

Salah has been a revelation since joining the Reds from AS Roma back in the summer of 2017. The Egyptian is the club's best player at the moment and has arguably been the best footballer in the world this season.

While his productivity in front of goal has been incredible, Henderson believes Salah's leadership qualities and work-rate also deserve praise.

On BT Sport's Between the Line with Rio Ferdinand, he was asked if Salah was the best player in the world right now. To this, Henderson replied (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo):

“For me yeah, but I’ll be biased won't I. But for me he’s been phenomenal for a number of seasons. The numbers that he’s got – goals, assists.”

The Englishman went on to add:

“But even his general play, his work rate for the team, his leadership within the group, he’s an outstanding player and hopefully he can just keep going from strength to strength and help us to be more successful in the future.”

Salah has put up incredible numbers for Liverpool this season

Salah has been the driving force behind Liverpool's fantastic run of form this term. The 29-year-old is currently the top-scorer in the Premier League, having netted 19 goals in 25 matches. He is also the second-best provider in the league with 10 assists.

The Egyptian has been tremendous in the UEFA Champions League as well, scoring eight times in seven matches in the competition. Salah is yet to feature in the FA Cup this term but scored his spot-kick in the Reds' 11-10 shootout victory against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

Thanks to their talismanic forward's numbers, Liverpool have the opportunity to win an unprecedented quadruple this season. They have made the quarterfinals of the FA Cup and are in the driving seat in their Champions League tie against Inter Milan. Jurgen Klopp's side took a 2-0 victory in the first leg of the match at the San Siro.

They are also second in the Premier League, with 63 points from 27 matches. The Reds are just six points behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand.

With so much on the line, Liverpool will hope Salah continues his rich vein of form to close out the season.

