Phil Jones leaves out Cristiano Ronaldo as he names his Manchester United dream team

Phil Jones has snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo while naming his dream five-a-side team comprising of Manchester United players, according to The Mirror.

Jones picked a team consisting of Edwin van der Sar in goal and the defensive duo of Nemaja Vidic and Steve Bruce. Paul Scholes and Wayne Rooney were the sole midfielders and forwards in his team.

Other notable players Jones decided to leave out of his United dream team included the likes of David de Gea, Rio Ferdinand and Ryan Giggs.

Cristiano Ronaldo was also a notable absentee from Phil Jones' side. It is, however, worth mentioning that Jones was not a Manchester United player during Ronaldo's first spell at the club.

The Portuguese superstar left Old Trafford to join Real Madrid in the summer of 2009 for a then-world record transfer fee of £80 million. Phil Jones, meanwhile, joined the Red Devils from Blackburn Rovers in 2011.

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United last summer from Serie A giants Juventus. The 37-year-old forward made an instant impact at the club, netting 24 goals in 38 matches across all competitions.

Ronaldo was also voted as the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year by the club's fans.

Jones, on the other hand, is facing uncertainty over his future at Old Trafford. This is despite the fact that he still has a contract at the club until the summer of 2023.

The English defender only made five first-team appearances for the Red Devils over the course of the 2021-22 season. Jones, who has struggled repeatedly with injuries, has managed to play just 13 times in his last three seasons at the club.

Newly-appointed manager Erik ten Hag is now looking to strengthen his defense ahead of the 2022-23 season. According to The Guardian, Manchester United have been in talks with AFC Ajax to sign Dutch defender Jurrien Timber in the summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo still has another year remaining on his Manchester United contract

Cristiano Ronaldo penned a two-year contract with the Red Devils when he first arrived at the club last summer. This means that the 37-year-old forward does have a contract for the 2022-23 season.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have the option of extending Ronaldo's contract for another season.

It is worth mentioning that United will need a long-term replacement for Ronaldo sooner or later. According to The Metro, the Red Devils were linked with a move for SL Benfica forward Darwin Nunez. However, the Uruguayan forward seems ever closer to joining rivals Liverpool.

