Phil Neville believes that Manchester United can challenge Liverpool for the Premier League title

Phil Neville spoke about Manchester United's title hopes after the Red Devils came away 1-0 winners against Wolves on Tuesday. The former United player believes that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men can push Liverpool all the way this season, and be the Reds' biggest challengers for the Premier League.

Manchester United sit 2nd in the Premier League after last night's victory, only two points behind league leaders Liverpool. A stoppage time goal from Marcus Rashford was enough for United to come away with all 3 points against a resilient Wolves team.

Phil Neville believes that the changes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made to the United side has made them genuine title contenders this season. The former United man believes that Liverpool's injury crisis is a major cause for concern, and could prove to be their downfall if the Reds are to slip up this season.

Speaking to Amazon Prime after Manchester United's game, Neville said:

"I think they can [challenge for the title]. They’re playing better football, they’re entertaining, they’re starting to win at home. They’ve got a big squad, they’re scoring goals. There’s no reason why they can’t sustain this."

"Ole has spoken about them being more robust – you can see that, the last 20 minutes you could just smell that they started to believe something might happen. That’s what the best teams have. They’ve got to sustain that, keep that level of consistency but I do think they can maintain that for the rest of the season and challenge Liverpool who at this moment of time have got injuries and could slip up."

It certainly wasn't pretty.



But any team that wants to win the @premierleague sometimes just needs to find a way to win - and that's exactly what @ManUtd did against @Wolves on Tuesday.https://t.co/ABQl0SvPba — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) December 30, 2020

Liverpool's well documented injury woes seem to be getting worse as the season progresses, with Joel Matip suffering another injury. This could be a great chance for Manchester United to return to the top of English football.

Neville believes Manchester United are the only challengers to Liverpool

Manchester United are now 2nd in the Premier League

Phil Neville also believes the no team other than Manchester United look like they can challenge Liverpool for the title this season, with all of Liverpool's immediate threats going through rough patches. He believes that Manchester United are the only team who are capable of challenging Liverpool for the title, given their current form. He explained:

"I think what you’ve got to do when you’re looking at a title race is look at the competition. Liverpool are out in front and rightly so, I think they’re the best team in the country."

"But there is no other team that is actually grasping to go and challenge Liverpool. Chelsea have slipped up, Tottenham have slipped up recently, Everton are up there who are in really good form. Apart from that, Manchester City are just climbing. United are in this title race if they keep to this level of performance."