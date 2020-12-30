Phil Neville rates Manchester United's chances of winning the Premier League title this season

Former Manchester United and Everton defender, Phil Neville believes the Red Devils can push Premier League leaders Liverpool all the way in the title race. Neville's comments came after United's dramatic victory over Wolves on Tuesday night.

Phil Neville revealed he has been impressed by the improvements made by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side after they suffered a poor start to the 2020-21 Premier League campaign. Neville believes the Red Devils are the most likely title challengers to Liverpool.

Manchester United claimed a scrappy 1-0 win over Wolves at Old Trafford on Tuesday night, thanks to a stoppage-time goal from Marcus Rashford. United's latest victory sees them head into the new year in second place, just two points behind arch-rivals Liverpool.

Manchester United had a horrendous start to the Premier League season, losing three of their opening four home games. Their misery was intensified after their embarrassing exit from the group stage of the Champions League.

Their current run of nine matches unbeaten in the Premier League, which has included seven victories and two draws, has seen a massive turn in fortunes. The recent stretch has filled Manchester United fans, and Phil Neville with hope for this season.

"I think they can [challenge for the title]. I think what you've got to do when you're looking at a title race is look at the competition," Neville told Amazon Prime.

Phil Neville still views Liverpool at title favorites despite Manchester United's impressive form

Phil Neville has tipped Liverpool to win the title this season, despite Manchester United's impressive form. He does, however, believe that Liverpool have exposed their weaknesses this season, particularly with their defensive injury crisis.

The Reds' first choice center-back pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez has been ruled out for lengthy periods, while Joel Matip has suffered another injury. Neville thinks the disruption to their backline, combined with United's impressive form, can give the Red Devils real hope.

"Liverpool are out in front and rightly so, I think they're the best team in the country. But there is no other team that is actually grasping to go and challenge Liverpool. Chelsea have slipped up, Tottenham have slipped up recently, Everton are up there who are in really good form," he said.

"Apart from that, Manchester City are just climbing. United are in this title race if they keep to this level of performance. They're playing better football, they're entertaining, they're starting to win at home. They've got a big squad, they're scoring goals," concluded Phil Neville.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has overseen a massive turnaround at Old Trafford. The Norwegian was heavily tipped to get the sack a few months ago, but is now masterminding a potential title challenge.