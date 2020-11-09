Phil Neville shocked by Paul Pogba's absence from Manchester United starting XI

Phi Neville says it’s ‘absolutely disgraceful’ that Paul Pogba cannot get into the Manchester United starting XI. The former Red Devils star also believes that the Frenchman is indispensable for his former club if they desire to return to their heydays.

Pogba started Manchester United’s first three Premier League games this season but failed to impress. He was subsequently relegated to the bench by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who cited fitness and fatigue as the reasons behind Pogba’s dip in form. Interestingly, the Frenchman has been involved in 11 games for the Red Devils so far and six of them have been as a substitute.

Pogba gave away the decisive penalty against Arsenal in his last start for Manchester United. The Frenchman came on for the last 30 minutes against Istanbul Basaksehir and was only introduced in the 82nd minute against Everton, a game where Bruno Fernandes stole the show.

The Portuguese scored twice and set up Edinson Cavani for Manchester United’s third, helping his team secure a memorable comeback victory. Fernandes is proving to be the heart of Solskjaer’s team, but Neville believes that Pogba is still immensely important to the Red Devils.

Manchester United need Pogba in the starting XI to be successful, says Neville

I still think it’s absolutely disgraceful that Pogba can’t get in that team. For United to win a league, for United to be successful, for United to play the style of football that Ole wants them to play then Pogba has to play.

Neville believes that Pogba and Fernandes should be a part of the midfield three in the current team.

You can play one of them [Nemanja] Matic, Fred or [Scott] McTominay and then you play Pogba with [Bruno] Fernandes.

The Englishman acknowledged that Pogba is not disciplined enough to function in a deeper role, but pointed out his world-class abilities would enable Manchester United to score goals and win regardless.

Probably not no but I’d rather go out there and score goals, go out there and go for the win playing the Manchester United way with Pogba in the team.

Neville also claimed that Pogba was among the best midfielders in the world and believes that he deserves to start for Manchester United.

I know I’ve said about him wanting to leave, not wanting to be there and his inconsistencies but I still think he’s one of the best midfielders around. That’s why I’m thinking: Why is Paul Pogba not in that team?