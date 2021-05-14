Philipp Lahm chooses between Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona

Germany's former World Cup-winning captain, Philipp Lahm, has made his choice between two Argentine legends — Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona.

Lahm, who finished on the winning side when Germany and Lionel Messi-led Argentina met in the 2014 FIFA World Cup final in Brazil, named Maradona as the better of the two Argentine footballers.

Lahm's reason for choosing Maradona is that he has won trophies with the national team, as well as numerous accolades at the club level. Maradona led Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, is yet to win a tournament with the Argentina senior national team.

“Well, to begin with, I have always been very enthusiastic about Messi. But also Maradona! I would say that Diego Maradona marked a generation, and not only in Argentina but also in Europe,” Lahm said in an interview with La Nación (via Marca Claro).

“That is why I would say that the best Argentine when it’s about football, it’s Maradona, but closely followed by Messi. And I have already mentioned the reason: Messi has not yet won an important title with the national team, unlike Maradona.”

If not for Lionel Messi, Aguero and Di Maria would be the best Argentine footballers currently: Philipp Lahm

Lahm faced Messi, Aguero, Di Maria and Co. in the 2014 World Cup final

Lahm was also quizzed about who, according to him, would be the best Argentine footballer currently, if not for Lionel Messi. The former Bayern Munich captain named Manchester City's Sergio Aguero and Paris Saint-Germain's Angel Di Maria in his reply.

“There are good Argentines! The one who is now on everyone’s lips again is, of course, Agüero. He has left his mark on Manchester City and is now leaving the club, but he has been a symbol, and that must be clear. I’m curious to see where he will go to play because I think he has one, two, or even three more years to continue competing at the top. He is a very interesting player,” Lahm said.

“On the other hand, the Champions League is a great measure, and the player who last season and also the current one showed what he could do is Ángel Di María, who returned to play sensationally with Paris Saint-Germain! Unfortunately, once again, it was not enough. But Argentina will always produce excellent players because it is an absolute football nation,” he added.

