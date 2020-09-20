'I missed playing at Camp Nou last season,' admits Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho returned to action at the Camp Nou yesterday in the Joan Gamper trophy against Elche. The Brazilian is set to be a part of the squad this summer and is determined to make an impact.

Coutinho was voted the Most Valuable Player of the match last night after an impressive display. The 28-year-old looked sharp from the start and was doing his best to show the Catalan club what they were missing last season.

The Brazilian was deemed surplus to requirements and sent out on loan to Bayern Munich with an option to buy. He impressed with the German side and even scored two goals against Barcelona in the 8-2 thrashing, but the UEFA Champions League winners did not take up the option of signing him permanently.

Talking to Barca TV after the match, Philippe Coutinho admitted that he missed playing at Camp Nou last season. He said:

“Well, I am very happy. I missed playing in this stadium. First game back in the Camp Nou and the official competition will start in one week, we are working really hard and we are focused on the new season. I was really looking forward to playing at the Camp Nou again. I am very happy and working hard to start the season well. I have been feeling great and just hoping that my return to Barcelona goes well. I’m highly motivated.”

Philippe Coutinho was linked with a move away this summer and reports suggested that Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea were the front runners for him. There were rumors of interest from Tottenham, Juventus and PSG as well but nothing materialized.

Hope to see best version of Philippe Coutinho at Barca: Koeman

New Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has now decided to use Philippe Coutinho in his plans for the upcoming season, and the Brazilian wants to repay the faith.

The manager also spoke to Barca TV after the match and praised Coutinho. He said that the Brazilian has been working very hard in training and the club hopes to see his best this season.

“We hope to see the best version of him. He has been working very hard and is a player who can do big things for this team," Koeman said.

Barcelona host Villarreal in the first match of the season next Sunday at Camp Nou.